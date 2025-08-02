These Chick-Fil-A Orders Are High-Protein & Delicious, Too

After a long day, it’s normal to want to just rot on your couch, flip on a romcom you haven’t seen in a while, and order your favorite comfort fast-food. The convenience of a quick stop at Chick-fil-A might sound a lot more enticing than it did before, and it really might just be the only thing that your busy schedule will allow you. Sure, the difference between your 50 g of protein beef bowl and a chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A can feel like you’re choosing between life and death, but what if I told you it doesn’t have to be this way?

While yes, Chick-fil-A isn’t something you’ll hear me saying you should add to your daily meal plan, it can have some redeeming nutrition qualities (I’ll give ‘em that), and is honestly what I would imagine heaven tasting like. And the even better news? You can hit the Chick-fil-A drive-thru without completely derailing your protein goals, it’s just about picking better options, says Dr. Hector Perez, MD, lead Bariatric Surgeon at Renew Bariatrics and advisor at Bariatric Reports.

So if you’re on the fence about making yourself a nutritious dinner, hitting the Chick-fil-A drive-thru, or whipping up some other form of a sad depression-meal that lacks any sort of protein… this one’s for you. Here are six protein-rich options you can find at Chick-fil-A.

Protein-rich options at Chick-fil-A

While Chick-fil-A can supplement your protein-rich diet when you’re in a bind, “relying on it consistently is like trying to build muscle with protein bars alone, which is technically possible, but nutritionally lazy,” says Dr. Perez. “Processed meats, high-sodium marinades, and refined oils are part of the package, even in their ‘healthier’ options.”

So, while you can reach your protein goals by eating at Chick-fil-A, you can also lose other nutrition factors that play into a healthy, protein-filled diet. “If you’re hitting the drive-thru more than twice a week, you’re outsourcing your nutrition strategy to a fast food kitchen, which is the last thing we want when focusing on healthy nutrition goals,” says Dr. Perez.

But all this to say, Chick-fil-A has some of the best grilled options, according to Dr. Perez. “Chick-fil-A is good in the sense that it does a better job than many of its competitors in offering grilled, high-protein options that are reasonably portioned and relatively lean,” he says. “If you’re in a food desert, it’s a better choice than most.”

So, what are the best protein-rich meal options at Chick-fil-A?

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich With approximately 38 grams of protein, the Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich is one of the highest-protein sandwiches on the menu, according to Chick-fil-A. Dr. Perez recommends adding an extra grilled filet for extra protein, and it would be “low in carbs if you ditch the bread,” he says. But hey, life is short — you can keep the bread. Grilled Nuggets These are a great option for when you’re feeling like you want something snackier and lighter but still dense in protein. The 12-count meal will offer you 38g of protein, and is a great “low-fat, low-carb” option, according to Dr. Perez. Egg White Grill About 27g of protein, the egg white grill is “good for a post-workout breakfast”, according to Dr. Perez. It’s a lighter breakfast that’s packed with protein. Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken The Cobb salad with grilled chicken is a great, nutritious, and protein-filled option at Chick-fil-A that will be sure to leave you full and satisfied. It can be “up to 42g protein if you skip the extras and pile on more chicken,” says Dr. Perez. Side of Greek Yogurt Parfait with Granola More like a snack than a meal, the Greek yogurt parfait is about 13g of protein, “but better as an add-on than a meal”, says Dr. Perez. It would pair well with the egg white grill for a 40g-protein breakfast. Of course, Dr. Perez recommends watching the sugar on this one, though. Two grilled filet sandwiches, no buns A pro tip from Dr. Perez: he recommends ordering two grilled filet sandwiches without the buns. ” You’re left with 60g of lean protein in under 400 calories,” he says.

While Chick-fil-A isn’t a “protein paradise,” says Dr. Perez, “It is a decent pit stop on the highway of nutrition.” It’s not going to offer you everything you’re looking for in terms of health, nutrition, and protein, but it will meet you halfway. And, you know what? Hell yeah/