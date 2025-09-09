2 Nutritionists Have Tips for Navigating Lactose Intolerance As A College Student

If college campuses are widely known for anything, it’s probably mediocre meals. Don’t get me wrong, some schools are blessed with the finest dining higher education has to offer, but most of us are stuck with dry, unseasoned chicken, disappointing salads, and trying to remind ourselves to budget fast-food delivery orders. If you have an allergy or other dietary restriction, like being lactose intolerant, getting through the day with meals that you can (and want) to eat can be even harder.

Many campuses have come a long way in their vegan, gluten-free, or Kosher and Halal dining options, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to navigate. From limited affordability when choosing your own meals to dining at club events, getting through college with a dietary restriction can be tough. Restrictions like lactose intolerance have a lot of variability in their effect on people — and how much those people care about weathering the consequences of some ice cream — which can make navigation of college dining even trickier.

Wherever you eat, there are some simple things to look out for that you need to know. Letting people you eat with frequently know about things to look out for can also help make sure that you don’t get put in tough situations. To get a fuller picture of how to navigate being lactose intolerant on a college campus, I spoke to two experts: Alyssa Pacheco, registered dietician from The PCOS Nutritionist Alyssa, and plant-based registered dietitian Tiffany Bruno, MS, RDN, who also serves as Switch4Good’s Director of Education.

Navigating lactose intolerance on campus is hard — not impossible

There are several reasons that navigating lactose intolerance as a college student can be tricky. “You are likely in a different environment in many ways,” Bruno says. “You might be used to having your own kitchen at your parents’ house (with their cooking), and know your local grocery stores and which of your favorite dairy-free products you can get there. Now, that’s different. You might be relying on campus dining halls with lackluster offerings and a convenience store to fill in the gaps.”

Additionally, Pacheco notes, “Lactose-free food options may be more expensive than their traditional counterpart. For example, almond milk or other plant-based milks are often more expensive than traditional milk — or can be chosen for an up-charge, which can create financial constraints on a student.” Luckily, there are some simple steps you can take to look out for your health and your wallet.

You can start by knowing the big groups you’ll want to avoid. “It probably sounds obvious, but avoid creamy sauces, cheesy pastas, and foods that obviously contain dairy, like ice cream,” Bruno says. “But it’s also important to remember where dairy may be lurking, especially if you’re used to your home adaptations that are dairy-free. This includes creamy soups and chowders, mashed potatoes, salad dressings, and so many more.” Whether you’re at the dining hall or eating out, remember to ask staff if something contains dairy to be sure.

Allergen warnings in dining halls can also help to guide your decisions. “Most dining halls will list ‘milk’ as a potential allergen,” Pacheco remarks, “so this can alert you that something may not be suitable for lactose intolerance.” Also, “If something is labeled ‘vegan’, it’s likely a safe option.”

There is also a selection of dairy products that may still be tolerable. “Many people with lactose intolerance can still tolerate fermented dairy products, such as Greek yogurt, since their lactose content is extremely low by the time it’s being consumed,” Pacheco explains. “Additionally, certain hard cheeses such as cheddar or Swiss are naturally lactose-free. These can be options to continue to enjoy dairy products without consuming lactose.”

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself if college dining is a new environment for you. “While this may look different from what you’re used to, don’t let the learning curve scare you,” Bruno says. “You’ll find many dining halls cycle through the same meals, so you’ll be able to have your go-to options on a regular basis.”

There are ways to find support

There are also plenty of resources around you to provide support. Advocating for yourself can be daunting, but it’s important to maintain the health you want! In the dining hall, Bruno stresses the importance of reaching out to staff. “Do not hesitate to reach out to your school’s dining staff and nutrition services department,” she explains, “They often have a dietitian who can help you identify which foods are safe and which should be avoided, as well as create solutions such as ordering your favorite dairy-free milk for cereal. They are there to support you and ensure you have access to a balanced diet.”

Outside of formal staff, making sure your friends know your restrictions can help ease your responsibility. Let them know about your intolerance and what to look out for. “Food is often at the center of social events, and they don’t always take food allergies into consideration,” Pacheco notes. “Saying ‘no’ or needing to modify food choices at events such as pizza nights or ice cream socials can make someone feel left out or self-conscious.”

Torey Walsh / Spoon

If you let friends know ahead of such events, they can help ease some of these feelings by backing you up. “Advocating for yourself when you have a food allergy or intolerance can seem intimidating and daunting at times. Some students may choose not to speak up for themselves,” Pacheco says. Still, it’s important to take care of yourself by knowing what you should and shouldn’t eat.

If you are a friend of someone with lactose intolerance, mindfulness is the best practice. “Your friend may support you by looking at the menu in advance for lactose-free or dairy-free options,” Pacheco says. Because social situations can often be a source of stress, a simple step to take is “finding a dairy-free birthday cake or pizza option in lieu of a traditional birthday meal,” she offers.

If you want to go a step further, you can try and avoid dairy altogether. “If you’re planning a dinner out, […] check that the restaurant has something dairy-free available, or even try a fully plant-based restaurant,” Bruno suggests. “The same goes for coffee shops, ice cream shops, etc. Similarly, if they are planning a get-together, dairy-free snacks are appreciated. You can also help them with a list of options like hummus and veggies, chips and guac, and sandwich cookies.”