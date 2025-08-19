3 Experts Share Advice For Students Navigating ARFID On Campus

Content warning: This article discusses eating disorders. Starting college is exciting, with the new classes, new friends, and new opportunities to grow. However, for students who have Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), it can also mean increased independence, navigating unfamiliar food, environments, and the pressure of eating socially. Even though ARFID is a lesser-known eating disorder, it’s a very real challenge for many college students, and it deserves more attention than it has.

ARFID is a condition that involves an individual avoiding or restricting certain foods due to sensory sensitivities, past negative experiences with eating, or anxiety. Unlike anorexia or bulimia, ARFID isn’t driven by body image concerns or body dysmorphia. Instead, it’s often linked to the texture, smell, taste, or even the fear of choking or vomiting. This results in a limited range of “safe foods” that can make nutrition and socializing much more difficult.

Brian Clark, BSN, MSN, and founder and CEO of United Medical Education, says, “For students living with ARFID, starting college can feel like entering a maze with no full way out. Basic activities like eating become unpredictable, hectic, and even lonely.”

According to a 2023 study published in the Journal of Eating Disorders, ARFID affects between 0.3% and 15.5% of the general population. Because it’s relatively uncommon, ARFID may not be taken seriously by others. ARFID is often dismissed as picky eating, even though it is rooted in sensory sensitivities, choking fears, or past traumatic experiences with food.

Even though awareness of ARFID is slowly growing, college introduces a new layer of difficulty for students managing this condition. Moving away from home often means losing the comfort of familiar foods, support systems, and routines that made eating easier. On the other hand, the transition brings more independence, but also introduces the pressure of navigating social meals, dining halls, and unpredictable schedules.

@dr.taylorarnold Replying to @Jesilange ARFID is an ED. It can be found in all ages. It’s sometimes (incorrectly) referred to as extreme picky eating – but ARFID is more complex than that. ♬ original sound – Dr. Taylor • Kid nutrition

College can be especially difficult when having ARFID

College is a challenging time when it comes to food. It changes everything about how we eat because dining halls may not serve the familiar foods you rely on, schedules are unpredictable, which makes it harder to plan meals, and social events often center around food that you might not be comfortable eating. It can also change how we eat because we are not fully aware of what they are using to prepare our meals.

“From a mental health perspective, ARFID in college students often shows up as heightened anxiety around unfamiliar foods, distress during social eating situations, and avoidance of dining halls,” says Jessica Plonchak, LCPC, LCSW, and Executive Clinical Director at Choice Point Health. “At home, this fear is easier to manage because the meals are familiar, but college introduces social pressure and unpredictable food environments.”

Plonchak recommends having anxiety management techniques, keeping familiar foods on hand, and seeking therapeutic support when needed. She also references how college campuses can help by creating no-pressure, food-optional events and fostering an inclusive nature where students’ food choices aren’t judged.

How to best navigate college with ARFID

Navigating college with ARFID can be difficult; however, it’s possible. You can find your safe spots by exploring campus, dining options early, and identifying places that serve foods that you feel comfortable eating. You can also stock up your dorm by keeping a stash of familiar snacks or meal staples so you can always have a backup. It’s also important to communicate your needs; you can let your roommates, dining staff, or friends know what works for you so they can be supportive. Eating at consistent times with familiar foods can also help reduce anxiety by sticking to a routine that you’re comfortable with. Last, but not least, many universities offer nutrition, counseling, therapy, or disability accommodations for students who have dietary restrictions.

Brian Ó hÁonghusa, BSc, MA, a registered nutritionist and cognitive behavior therapist, mentions how ARFID is a “legitimate condition that can lead to nutrient deficiencies, significant weight loss, and social isolation”, even though it may not be taken seriously. “Overcoming ARFID takes patience and gradual exposure, such as trying new foods in small, low-pressure ways as part of safe meals,” Ó hÁonghusa says. “Keeping familiar snacks nearby, knowing where to find safe food options on campus, and offering deconstructed meal options in cafeterias can make a significant difference.”

Support is key

If you’re a friend, roommate, or classmate of someone with ARFID, your understanding can make a significant difference. It’s important to avoid pressuring them to “just try” unfamiliar foods and be patient when making plans that involve eating. Remember that ARFID isn’t about being “picky,” it’s about genuine psycological barriers to eating certain foods.

If ARFID starts to impact health, social life, or academics, professional help may be needed. Dietitians and mental health counselors who specialize in eating disorders can provide coping strategies and nutritional guidance. Some students may also qualify for accommodations through disability services, such as access to specific safe foods in dining halls. Creating a supportive campus culture starts with awareness. By educating peers and advocating for inclusive dining options, we can help ensure that students with ARFID feel safe, respected, and empowered to participate fully in college life.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.