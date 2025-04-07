Get Deep With These “Most Likely To” Questions For Couples

OK, let’s face it — playing “Most Likely To” with a bunch of friends is fun, but playing it with a partner just adds a whole new level of juiciness to it that can’t be described. This nostalgic game uncovers so many things unsaid between the two of you, and asking specific Most Likely To questions for couples is sure to ignite some serious heat, laughter, or a completely new perspective of how you view your relationship.

If you’re unfamiliar, let me explain real quick. The Most Likely To game basically involves you and your partner reading prompts like, “Who’s most likely to flirt their way out of a speeding ticket?” and then pointing or saying who you think fits the description best. It’s a fun, lighthearted way of seeing how well you two really know each other — and it also gives you a little glimpse into how your partner perceives you (for better or for worse).

So, if you’re in a relationship and want to see how in sync you are (or just want an excuse to tease each other), you’ve come to the right place. Here are 40 Most Likely To questions for couples, guaranteed to spark some cheeky fun (and maybe some disagreements…) for your next cozy night in!

40 Most Likely To Questions for couples:

Who’s most likely to spend more money? Who’s most likely to say the wrong name during sex? Who’s most likely to burn the house down when cooking? Who’s most likely to apologize first after an argument? Who’s most likely to take hours getting ready? Who’s most likely to do a huge romantic gesture? Who’s most likely to snore the loudest? Who’s most likely to be the big spoon? Who’s most likely to forget that it’s Valentine’s Day? Who’s most likely to get arrested? Who’s most likely to be grumpy in the morning? Who’s most likely to be a social butterfly? Who’s most likely to cry during a movie? Who’s most likely to write a song about the other? Who’s most likely to hog the blankets? Who’s most likely to get a perfect score on Just Dance? Who’s most likely to check their phone during sex? Who’s most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse? Who’s most likely to lock themselves out of the apartment? Who’s most likely to flirt their way out of a speeding ticket? Who’s most likely to accidentally sext the wrong person? Who’s most likely to eat something off the ground? Who’s most likely to take ages to reply to a text? Who’s most likely to have a questionable ex? Who’s most likely to sleepwalk? Who’s most likely to accidentally break a new phone? Who’s most likely to be the passenger princess? Who’s most likely to star in a reality show? Who’s most likely to pull a dine and dash? Who’s most likely to be abducted by an alien? Who’s most likely to use Face ID to unlock their partner’s phone while they’re sleeping? Who’s most likely to become a cult leader? Who’s most likely to start an argument over something small? Who’s most likely to buy flowers? Who’s most likely to fall asleep first? Who’s most likely to clap when the plane lands? Who’s most likely to mistake a stranger for their partner? Who’s most likely to arrive late for their own wedding? Who’s most likely to leave dirty dishes in the sink? Who’s most likely to suggest matching tattoos?

I hope you’re able to get to know your partner — and your relationship — better through these juicy questions! Let the fun begin.