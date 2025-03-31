42 Dirty “Most Likely To” Questions That Are Sure To Turn Up The Heat

Game nights are fun, but let’s be honest: When you get to a certain age, some games (like Never Have I Ever) are way more fun if you get a little dirty. And if you’re in the mood to turn up the heat, consider it time to point the finger with these dirty “Most Likely To” questions.

The game itself is pretty self-explanatory — though, you’ll probably have to write down these prompts on some index cards. (OK, DIY era!) To play Most Likely To, one player reads a card aloud, and the other players then decide who in the group is most likely to do what the card suggests. When all is said and done, the judge (the person reading the card) decides who gets the card. The first person with a certain number of cards (typically between five and 10, depending on how long you want to play) loses, so there are no actual winners when you think about it.

While the clean version of this game can always get a crowd going, we’re all adults here. And no matter how grown you get, it’s always fun to hear about your friends’ sex lives. (Or, is that just me?) So, if you’re ready to take game night up a notch, here are 42 dirty Most Likely To questions to try.

42 Dirty “Most Likely To” Questions:

Who is most likely to have a one-night stand? Who is most likely to send a risky text and regret it? Who is most likely to make out with a stranger? Who is most likely to get caught in the act? Who is most likely to hook up with their ex? Who is most likely to have a secret kink? Who is most likely to have a threesome? Who is most likely to flirt their way out of a speeding ticket? Who is most likely to date two people at once? Who is most likely to get handcuffed (in any context)? Who is most likely to send a spicy picture to the wrong person? Who is most likely to sleep with their boss? Who is most likely to have sex out in public? Who is most likely to own way too many toys? Who is most likely to wake up in a stranger’s bed? Who is most likely to get caught skinny dipping? Who is most likely to make a sex tape? Who is most likely to hook up with a best friend? Who is most likely to go to a sex club? Who is most likely to read spicy romance books? Who is most likely to use a fake name at a bar? Who is most likely to have a secret admirer? Who is most likely to go commando in public? Who is most likely to try roleplay in the bedroom? Who is most likely to hook up with someone famous? Who is most likely to sext while at work? Who is most likely to have a wild bucket list? Who is most likely to have a hidden tattoo in a spicy place? Who is most likely to accidentally call out the wrong name during sex? Who is most likely to use a dating app for hookups? Who is most likely to own very revealing lingerie? Who is most likely to make out with a coworker? Who is most likely to try a long-distance spicy video call? Who is most likely to be into public displays of affection? Who is most likely to send a voice note that’s too freaky? Who is most likely to have a naughty dream about someone in the room? Who is most likely to take a shower selfie? Who is most likely to accidentally expose themselves? Who is most likely to have a secret affair? Who is most likely to try a new position just for fun? Who is most likely to make out with someone they just met? Who is most likely to text something flirty after just one drink?

May the freakiest friend win.