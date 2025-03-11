Craving More Emotional Intimacy? Ask Your Partner These Questions

Two words with significant meaning when strung together: Emotional. Intimacy. The term can be intimidating, especially if you don’t know much about it. I’m sure we all know about physical intimacy, which can range from a variety of different physical activities you can do with a partner (sex being the biggest and most common). But emotional intimacy is different because it offers that same level of closeness, all without the removal of clothes. It can be especially tricky trying to figure out how to go about strengthening emotional intimacy within your own relationship because of how daunting the topic seems. Luckily, there’s a way around that: Asking some emotional intimacy questions that can make your relationships stronger than ever.

Per the internet, emotional intimacy involves a perception of closeness to another, sharing of personal feelings, and personal validation.” Breaking the ice with your partner doesn’t have to be scary — and that’s where these 20 questions come in handy. Whether the vibe is more light-hearted or the two of you want to get into the nitty gritty, there’s a question for every scenario to help build emotional intimacy between you and your bae.

20 Emotional intimacy questions to ask your partner:

What’s something that always makes you feel happy or at peace, and how can I help create more of that in your life? What kind of experiences do you want to share together in the future? How do you like to show affection, and is there something I can do to make you feel more loved? What is your favorite memory of us together so far? What’s your biggest fear about our relationship, and how can we work through it together? What do you need from me emotionally when you’re going through tough times? What’s one thing you’ve learned from me that has impacted your life? What’s the most random thing that reminds you of me? If we were to have a themed date night, what theme would you pick? When you think about our relationship, what’s one thing you’re grateful for the most?

If you could swap lives with me for a day, what’s the first thing you’d do? What’s a fear you’ve never shared with anyone, and how can I support you in facing it? If we had to make a time capsule today, what’s one thing you’d put inside that represents us? If our love story was made into a movie, what would the title be, and who would play us? How do you define trust, and what’s something I could do to strengthen the trust between us? What do you think are the most important lessons you’ve learned from past relationships, and how do you want to apply them to ours? What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received about love and relationships, and how do you apply it in our relationship? If we could grow and evolve in one way as a couple, what would you want that growth to look like? When you picture our life together years from now, what do you imagine for us, and what kind of partnership do you want to have? What’s something you’ve always wanted to accomplish, but feel like you haven’t had the chance to pursue yet?

Don’t be afraid to tailor these questions to your dynamic and set the mood for you and your partner. Grab some glasses of wine (or sparkling water, whatever floats your boat!), light some candles, put some music on, and get ready to strengthen that emotional intimacy.