Forget Brat Summer, I’m All In For Kit Kittredge Summer

Within the last two years, we’ve experienced a pattern of themed summers: first, it was “Barbie Summer” in 2023, “BRAT Summer” in 2024, and now this year, social media users across America are preparing for what we’re calling “Kit Kittredge Summer.” This term, derived from the original American Girl Doll Kit Kittredge, symbolizes a time where Americans will need to lean on resources, frugality, and each other as the country enters a recession.

This trend was first introduced on TikTok when user @dlvermeer posted a photo slideshow including Barbie, BRAT, and now, Kit Kittredge, summers. People immediately took to the concept, with users making comments under the video such as “Ready to face this recession with grit and determination!!” and “We out here playing with our history dolls again but in real life.” Other users have made their own Kit Kittredge Summer-inspired videos, ranging from showing new hobbies they’re going to try, skills they plan on mastering, and even propositions to lead the movement.

Kit Kittredge, the fictional character created by the American Girl company, is described as being a growing girl in the age of the Great Depression, growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio. When the recession causes her father to lose his job and poses great problems to her home life, Kit begins helping her parents to get through the tough time as a family. She helps her mother grow her garden and sell chicken eggs while also writing about her experience with the Great Depression on her trusty typewriter.

So, what makes life in 2025 so similar to the Kit Kittredge storyline? For starters, our country is seeing a rapid decline in the state of the economy, due to new aggressive tariff policies, the Dow Jones stock crash, and the disruption of global trade relations for both U.S. businesses and consumers. With these major factors, financial institutions have increased the probability of an economic recession to 60% by the end of 2025, meaning that not only is it more than possible, but it’s almost 50/50.

In the 1930s, when Kit’s story takes place, the Great Depression was severely underway – millions of Americans had lost their jobs, while those who didn’t deal with wage cuts and reduced hours. This led to famine, homelessness, and a decline in the birth rate. American families were forced to be rehomed, rely on soup kitchens, and lean on new forms of entertainment; movies, board games, and music took up the big three. Life changed drastically, and people across America used their resources to unite and make the best out of the worst.

The bright side of any widespread hardship is that there will always be community. We saw it in the 1930s (or more so, read about it) and now we’re watching it live in 2025. Communities across the nation are banding together to prepare for economic challenges and show support for one another: both smaller groups and larger foundations. You’ve probably heard the saying, “There is strength in numbers.” When we come together, one by one, change is made.

While it’s almost impossible to ignore the uncertainty and anxiety surrounding the current economic and political state of our country, we can at least find some comfort in knowing that we are not alone. Across the nation, people are rediscovering the value of connection, whether it’s through community gardens, shared meals, or simply checking in on one another. History has shown us that even in the darkest moments, people are capable of coming together in powerful ways. If history is any guide, we’ll weather this storm not just through resilience and resourcefulness, but by leaning on one another — just like Kit Kittredge taught us during a time not so different from our own.