May’s Flower Moon Is Shaking Things Up — From Your Routines To Your Love Life

May 2026’s New Moon is set to shake things up. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep into all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing how each zodiac sign may be impacted by the May 2026 Flower Moon.

With a new astrological season comes a new moon. On May 1, the Full Moon in Scorpio, also called the “Flower Moon” will bring in an era of change and transformation. This astrological event symbolizes a new chapter beginning — but how will the Flower Moon impact each zodiac sign?

If you weren’t aware, in astrology, full moons typically bring unseen emotions to the surface. So, May 2026’s Flower Moon is said to show you what’s ready to change, conclude, or finally come into focus. “Emotionally, you may feel tension peak, a stronger urge to change something, or a situation reaching its turning point,” Polina Arutiunian, an astrologer and spiritual advisor at Nebula tells Her Campus. “Scorpio energy can also intensify emotions and tempt you to act impulsively.”

Even though the Flower Moon may bring about major change, Arutiunian says it’s nothing to fear: “Don’t be afraid to change, or let go of what no longer works. If the events surrounding this full moon make that clear, it may be time to embrace what’s next.” This full moon may also be closing a chapter that started in November 2025.

If you’re wondering what change will be brought to you this Flower Moon, keep reading!

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Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries may face transformation in areas of practicality and finances. The full moon may bring attention to important things such as finances, resources, and the energy being invested into hard work for Aries. They might even see their hard work pay off. “You may also notice attractive financial opportunities, or see where your approach to work and money needs to change,” Arutiunian says.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

This full moon may shine a spotlight on professional relationships for Tauruses.

Relationships, partnerships, and even competition will be brought to attention because this full moon will activate Taurus’s seventh house. “It may bring relationship dynamics to the surface, or reveal results connected to clients, collaborators, or competitors,” Arutiunian says.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

For Geminis, the next full moon might be a sign that they need a change in their everyday lives — especially when it comes to routine.

“This full moon may bring a need to transform your daily routine or habits, or highlight health details that are important to address,” Arutiunian says. “If you’ve been working on meaningful changes in these areas, it may reveal progress or show you what still needs attention.”

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The Flower Moon will bring change to how Cancers go about romantic endeavors. “At the same time, outside events may show where your approach to love, dating, or casual relationships needs a gentle adjustment,” Arutiunian says.

Cancers may also find themselves tapping into their creative energy this full moon. “This period may feel more creative. You may see results from creative projects or hobbies,” Arutiunian adds.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

For Leos, this full moon may highlight matters within the home. “This Scorpio full moon may bring up themes around home, family, where you live, and inner emotional work,” Arutiunian says.

They may also experience major life changes. “Events may prompt changes in these areas, especially with parents, living arrangements, or your emotional patterns,” adds Arutiunian.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

For Virgos, this full moon may bring attention to areas of their professional lives that they may not pay much attention to.

“This period may highlight learning, communication, daily work, paperwork, or transportation. You may need to adjust how you communicate, handle paperwork, or approach your studies,” Arutiunian says. “At the same time, you may see tangible results from your efforts in these areas.”

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Similar to Aries, this astrological event will bring important matters to light for Libras. “This full moon brings money, possessions, savings, and investments to the forefront. You may see results from previous changes in your financial life, or feel the need to adjust how you earn or save,” Arutiunian says.

She also says that the full moon is a great opportunity to cleanse: “This is a great time to let go of belongings that no longer serve you.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

For Scorpios, the full moon may bring changes to self-perception and shine its light on them. “This full moon activates your first house, highlighting self-confidence, determination, and how you take action. This period may show where you need more persistence, courage, and initiative,” Arutiunian says.

If you’ve been locking in at the gym and been on the grind, I have good news for you: “You may also see results in fitness, appearance, or athletic goals.” Arutiunian says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

The upcoming full moon may cause Sagittariuses to reminisce about their past and challenge them to grow. “This period may bring new insights and a need to rethink how you view the past. Secrets or details you hadn’t noticed may come to light, especially around work and health,” Arutiunian says.

During this full moon, Sagitariuses should focus on self-growth. “This is a great time to focus on inner change, emotional growth, and letting go of illusions,” Arutiunian says.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

This full moon may bring transformation to relationships for Capricorns. “This period may bring changes among friends, colleagues, and the teams you work with. You may receive recognition or see results from your contributions,” Arutiunian says. “You may also notice behind-the-scenes dynamics in group projects coming to the surface.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

For Aquariuses, the light will be shown fully on their professional lives. “This full moon highlights career, public image, and your role at work. You may encounter situations where something needs to change or transform, and things may feel a bit more tense than usual,” Arutiunian says.

Aquariuses should also take the time to celebrate their hard work. “At the same time,” Arutiunian says, “this is a time to reap the rewards of your hard work or experience a boost in your professional standing.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

For Pisces, this full moon may bring about adventure. “This period may bring changes around education, long-distance travel, or future goals. You may see results in these areas, or realize where you need to adjust your course,” Arutiunian says. “This could show up through school plans, relocation, or travel.”



Don’t be afraid to embrace change and transformation this Flower Moon!