The Scorpio New Moon Is Stirring The Pot This Mercury Retrograde — Here’s Who’ll Feel It Most

A big event is coming. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep into all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing the three zodiac signs most impacted by the November 2025 Scorpio New Moon.

For those who aren’t huge on astrology, we are currently in a Mercury retrograde, which is expected to last until Nov. 29. In the world of astrology, retrogrades can affect our communication patterns, decision-making, and other day-to-day activities. As November continues to move through, the Mercury retrograde is about to face something that will make or break (probably break) for those who aren’t able to keep their emotions intact. Enter: Scorpio.

Expected to occur on Nov. 20, the Scorpio New Moon is a celestial event that focuses on emotional vulnerability, authenticity, and goal-setting. This is a time where inner transformation is at the forefront, and the need for positive energy is important, no matter what the circumstance may be. It’s a pivotal moment for many, considering that the New Moon is happening at the end of the year and it’s about to be the start of a new one.

Don’t worry Scorpios, I’m not calling you out — but the Scorpio New Moon contributes a huge role in how the rest of the retrograde will play out. As Mercury meets Scorpio, it correlates with the new moon cycle when the moon is full.

Rachel Ruth Tate, who is a certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer, describes the upcoming event by stating, “This lunation creates a powerful connection between the Sun, Moon, and Mercury [Retrograde] in Scorpio that will leave lasting mental impressions we won’t fully understand until next spring. This New Moon in Scorpio is especially coming for you folks who deny the reality of the emotional baggage we all inevitably carry.”

So, what will this look like exactly? Although the upcoming retrograde shift may not affect everyone, three Zodiac signs will feel it the most.

Scorpio

Believe it or not, Scorpios are destined to be a part of this change, because hey, you are the cause of it! This upcoming shift may be a bit of a hassle, especially if you’re not used to being upfront about your feelings. This New Moon will expose sides of you that you’ll have to handle one way or another, before things get worse.

“Mercury’s retrograde cazimi just after the moon is new could feel like a personal breakthrough or a particularly exhausting therapy session,” Tate states. “Letting go is especially difficult for Scorpios, but too much bitterness makes a poor brew and revenge only delays real healing.”

Gemini

Geminis, this shift will feel out of place, but fear not! Although you can ease your way through by ignoring your emotions, this will only do more harm than good. You are communicative for a reason, and you can use this by surrounding yourself with those who will understand what you’re going through. If you’re not ready to come face-to-face verbally about your situation, you can use non-verbal methods to help confront your inner problems, as well.

“There’s real opportunity for depth psychology and its rewarding fruits if you’re willing to do the work,” Tate says. “Try automatic writing or journaling to reach the juiciest parts of you below the surface.”

Virgo

It seems that Virgos can never catch a break when retrogrades happen, but the Scorpio New Moon is when everything needs to come out of the woodwork. Once the shift arrives, Tate suggests clearing your schedule and letting your feelings come out. Struggling to end the semester on a good note? Just ended a relationship? This is the time to display your emotions and feel no shame in doing so.

“This might look like an inner child healing or revisiting your upbringing,” Tate says. “True forgiveness of yourself and others may be the ultimate cheat code.”

It’s always important to check on yourself daily and spot any difficulty that may be holding you back. Even if you don’t expect to experience the upcoming shift, it can still apply to anyone who may be struggling. Think of this New Moon as an opportunity to reflect on the many things that you accomplished over the year, as well as any lingering feelings that could be affecting your mood. Trust me, you’ll thank the stars later!