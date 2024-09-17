11 Safe Dating Tips To Take From Hinge, Tinder, & Uber’s It’s On Us Initiative

As college kicks off, dating apps become a big part of new experiences and connections. Many of us are diving into the world of dating apps and rideshares for the first time. Whether you’re using Uber to get to a date or exploring connections on Tinder and Hinge, staying safe is a top priority. That’s why these three platforms have teamed up with assault prevention organization It’s On Us to bring you a new initiative focused on keeping your dating experiences safe and enjoyable.

This partnership is reaching students at over 2,000 colleges, offering essential safety tips and resources to help you navigate your dating journey with even more confidence. While college life is a whirlwind of new experiences and exciting social activities, many don’t realize some of the risks that come with it. According to the National Library of Medicine, 29% of college students across two U.S. universities had perpetrated physical violence on a romantic partner, while 20% reported being victimized.

“College is a time for new experiences and connections, and dating apps often play a big role in that journey,” Tasha Menaker, the Senior Director of Social Impact at Match Group, said in a press release. “At Match Group, our priority is making sure that these connections are not only exciting but also safe for everyone involved. We’re proud to partner with Uber and It’s On Us to provide students with the knowledge they need to date more confidently and securely.”

Balancing academics, clubs, work, and personal goals can make dating feel like it’s at the bottom of your to-do list. While having a special someone can be great, the online dating scene might feel overwhelming or just not right for you. With this new guide with practical tips for safer, smarter dating both on and off campus, you’ll get the scoop on app features like Tinder’s Verification and Reporting tools, as well as how to use Uber’s Check Your Ride feature. So, if you’re still feeling a bit unsure or a little uncomfortable, this 11-step initiative will help make online dating safer and more manageable.

Be authentically yourself. To ensure authenticity, use current, genuine photos that accurately represent yourself. Clearly outline your intentions and identity in your profile — if you’re not clear about some details, whether minor or major, trust between a potential partner could be on the line. Many dating apps now provide photo verification to confirm your authenticity, reinforcing your commitment to honesty. According to some sites, 10% of dating profiles are fake. create a conversation that connects. Having a well-chosen opening line can definitely make a strong first impression, so it’s important to let your personality shine through. 10-20% of initial conversations turn into a connection and potential date. Focus on creating a real connection rather than trying too hard to impress. Avoid coming across as insincere or intrusive. Respect others’ privacy. If your DMs start heating up, try to keep it on the down low. A third of Americans have shared a nude photo and 73% do it as often as once a month, according to the NY Post. Someone else’s spicy photos shouldn’t be shared with friends or in group chats. It just isn’t cool. Don’t assume the worst. If you’ve been left on read or delivered for a while, it’s easy to get into the mindset that they could be moving on from you. But if your match goes MIA, please please please don’t panic. They might be genuinely busy, so try to give them space before bringing it to the next level. Do your research. One of the best options to try before taking things a bit further is to verify your match’s account or connect with others who are verified. Maybe FaceTime each other or check out their social media to see if the date feels right. And if anything seems off at any point, trust your gut, and you can totally cancel the date if needed. Plan your ride ahead of time. Heading out for your date? Make sure you’ve got your transportation plans all sorted out. If you’re using a rideshare service, double-check the details — like the license plate, car model, and driver’s photo — before you hop in. With Uber’s global ridership reaching 2.6 billion trips, taking these precautions for just one ride is crucial for a safe and secure journey. Daria Nepriakhina Pick a safe place to meet up. Choosing the perfect spot for a first date can definitely be a challenge. Maybe you want to avoid crowded places where you might run into friends, or you’re not quite ready to head over to their place just yet. To keep things comfortable for both of you, choose a location where you can enjoy each other’s company without any pressure. know that it’s OK to leave. If you’re feeling uneasy about your date, it’s perfectly fine to make a swift exit. Don’t hesitate to call a friend to arrange a ride for you. When using a ride-share app, always double-check your ride details before getting in and share your trip information with friends for added safety. Don’t be afraid to say “no.” If someone’s making you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, don’t feel bad if you want to move on from the bad vibes. And, feel free to report them on the app if things escalate —trust your instincts and keep your space positive and safe. Think about what to do after the date. While your date might have gone really well and you’re thinking about taking things further, start with a chat. Share what you’re both looking for with each other and remember, it’s totally fine to change your mind along the way. Delete the app. It’s tempting to ditch your dating apps once you think you’ve found “the one.” But before you hit that delete button, make sure you and your match are on the same page about commitment. If they’re not ready yet, that’s OK — just take your time and stay true to what you’re looking for.

Thanks to Uber, Tinder, and Hinge’s new initiative, you can embrace your college dating adventures to the fullest. With these essential tools and resources at your disposal, navigating the thrilling and sometimes challenging dating scene has never been easier or more safe.