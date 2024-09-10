E.l.f. Cosmetics Is Dropping A New Collab Line With Tinder & It’s Red Hot

If you’re anything like me, no first date is complete without a pre-date freak out. I’m talking frantic final IG stalking, outfit changes, and pre-planned greetings. (Do you hug someone on the first date?) Thankfully, with their new collab, e.l.f. Cosmetics and Tinder are aiming to cure that first date anxiety by helping you embrace your confidence and self-expression.

A first date is the perfect time to express yourself (especially if you’ve only been communicating through texts and emojis). It’s an opportunity to wear that dress you love or try the new lip gloss you’ve been eyeing. And now, e.l.f. and Tinder are here to help with a new makeup collab that’s got as much spark as your next first date (hopefully). These two brands are an instant match, both valuing community and confidence, and this collection is getting even the most anxious daters (me) excited to try.

THE E.L.F. x TINDER COLLECTION

The Put Your e.l.f. Out There Vault collection ($45) includes literally all those first date prep essentials (and too many puns to count). The Tinder Box is a lip trio consisting of two lip oils and a mini lip liner. Lip oils are perfect for hydration and shine, and the mini lip liner will definitely come in handy for touch-ups on longer dates (or after a kiss — this is a date, after all). The collection also includes the All Slick No Ick face primer, which will set the perfect foundation for further experimentation and fun, just like a good first date. Next, the Set-Uationship setting mist will ensure that your look lasts you the whole date — I’m talking dinner and dessert. Finally, the Flame Changer makeup bag is not only great for storage but also manifestation. I mean, what’s better at getting you into that date mindset than a literal Tinder bag?

If you’re not interested in grabbing the whole collection, you can pick up two products separately in very limited quantities — the Tinder Box ($18) as well as theIt’s a Match! Stick Lippies ($4). The lippies are single-use lipstick matches that are perfect to take with you for touch-ups.

HOW TO BUY THE E.L.F. x TINDER COLLECTION

The Put Your e.l.f. Out There collection is set to drop Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 am PT (12 pm EST), and you can find it at elfcosmetics.com. With the help of these products, you can feel more confident trying a new style, or telling that slightly niche joke on your next first date. Personally, I’m hoping to transform my usual pre-date freak-out into happy excitement — I mean, what if I’m about to meet the love of my life? Or (more likely) another interesting “talking” stage to gossip with my friends about later?

No matter what your pre-date routine is (freakout or otherwise), this collab is a necessary addition — right between pep talks from your friends and checking the restaurant’s menu to pre-plan your order. Because even though first dates can be stressful, when you have a routine which makes you feel confident and ready, they can also be really fun.