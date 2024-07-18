Calm Your First Date Anxiety With These 7 Tips

I am, without a doubt, a girl who gets nervous at just about everything — and that includes first dates. Meeting up with a new person is anxiety-inducing enough, and meeting up with someone you may or may not have an attraction to makes things all the more stressful. And if you’re anything like me, then we’ve probably researched the same question: How do you not get nervous on a first date?

Before you panic your way through an everything shower and tear apart your closet looking for the perfect outfit, there are so many little things you can do to remove some of the stress. A great place to start is remembering that you are young and hot, and first dates are supposed to be a fun experience. Additionally, TikTok is full of other Gen Z folks who are also experiencing the chaos of dating in 2024, and they have so many amazing tips for making that first date just a little bit less stressful.

So let’s get ready for that first date with confidence by slipping into your favorite outfit, getting ready with your favorite music, and letting things flow naturally. And remember: even if the date doesn’t turn into anything, it can always be a great story.