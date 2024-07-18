Calm Your First Date Anxiety With These 7 Tips

I am, without a doubt, a girl who gets nervous at just about everything — and that includes first dates. Meeting up with a new person is anxiety-inducing enough, and meeting up with someone you may or may not have an attraction to makes things all the more stressful. And if you’re anything like me, then we’ve probably researched the same question: How do you not get nervous on a first date?
Before you panic your way through an everything shower and tear apart your closet looking for the perfect outfit, there are so many little things you can do to remove some of the stress. A great place to start is remembering that you are young and hot, and first dates are supposed to be a fun experience. Additionally, TikTok is full of other Gen Z folks who are also experiencing the chaos of dating in 2024, and they have so many amazing tips for making that first date just a little bit less stressful.
So let’s get ready for that first date with confidence by slipping into your favorite outfit, getting ready with your favorite music, and letting things flow naturally. And remember: even if the date doesn’t turn into anything, it can always be a great story.
- Resist the urge to social media stalk
-
I know this sounds crazy, but remember that people have been going on dates with little to no information for decades. While I love giving people a good FBI-level background check on a person, it makes the conversation flow so much better when you can actually learn things from them as they talk. Not looking at the Zillow listing for their parent’s house is not going to ruin the date, it will actually make it better — I promise.
- Thursday nights are your best friend.
-
I am an OG Eli Rallo stan, and her rules list for a first date launched her into Carrie Bradshaw-level relationship advice for a reason. Her first rule for a first date? It’s on a Thursday. I truly cannot agree with anything more it offers a fun way to spice up your week and leaves your weekend free for girls’ night out and relaxation after a long week. If things don’t go well, you get an out since you have work in the morning.
- Dress to impress… yourself!
-
This seems so simple, but it truly makes a huge difference. Wear a tried and true outfit that you know you love because you will be better able to be relaxed during the date if you aren’t uncomfortable. Throw on your favorite jeans or a cute sundress that makes you smile, and pair it with your favorite jewelry, because the whole point of a date is making a great first impression.
- Turn your nervousness into excitement.
-
If you are nervous about meeting a new date, you have to hype yourself up to believe that it’s just excitement about meeting someone new — romance aside. Feeling nervous is so valid. For those dates where you are feeling extra nervous, try to be excited about more than just the person or the conversation. This could also be a great time to try a new cocktail or get a little extra dessert. (Dates are really just another way to treat yourself.)
- Lower your expectations.
-
The fact that dates are a way of figuring out someone’s potential as a partner is so understated. You don’t need a thousand compliments, you need to witness how this person behaves and carries on a conversation. The recognition that you don’t need to put them on a pedestal definitely takes work, but the ability to show up confidently and authentically will always make dating an easier process.
- Meet them there.
-
This is my biggest tip for a first date because nothing kills first-date jitters like a little pre-date beverage (coffee, tea, or a fun lemonade) in your car with your favorite girly pop music blasting. It also gives you a little safety net because if you don’t like them or things go badly, you have a way to escape and run to grab some ice cream instead. This is especially true when you are meeting someone from an app for the first time — be sure to get yourself to the date and share your location with someone close to you.
- Remember: if it goes bad, it’s just a funny story.
-
Listen, we all have first-date horror stories. I literally had a man show up on a first date in swim trunks while I had spent over an hour getting ready because it was a nice restaurant — red flag. And even though “Mr. I Don’t Know How to Dress” did not get a second date, the girls and I loved giggling about it. Enjoy the drink, say goodbye, and text your bestie to laugh about it. It’s really not that deep!