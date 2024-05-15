There’s A New Uber Membership For Students & The Deals Are So Good

If you’re a college student, then you’ve probably used Uber a time or two… or 20. (Guilty as charged!) Rideshare platforms like Uber allow college students who may not have a car of their own, or are looking for transportation to and from a night out, to get around their college towns easily and without stress. But if you’re using rideshares on a consistent basis, the costs can definitely add up. Speaking from experience, I don’t even want to know how much I’ve spent on rideshare rides in a single semester.

Uber isn’t just about the rides, either. Uber Eats has honestly been my saving grace as a college student who gets bored of my on-campus food options pretty quickly. Ordering delivery via Uber is easy and convenient — but again, it ain’t exactly cheap.

Thankfully, students are about to get a whole new way to save on Uber. Uber is introducing a new version of Uber One — its signature membership option — that is made just for us students. This membership is called Uber One for Students, and it has even more student-friendly benefits, at a lower, student-friendly price.

“We know the deep value that Uber One brings to members, so we’re thrilled to sweeten the deal for college students,” Danielle Sheridan, Uber’s head of global membership, said in a statement shared with Her Campus. “It’s no secret that students have a lot to juggle, and an Uber One membership can make getting that late night study snack or ride across campus more affordable than ever.”

If you’re interested in getting some great deals and discounts, Uber One for Students might be for you. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Courtesy of Uber

What is Uber One for Students?

Similar to the standard Uber One membership, Uber One for Students offers great perks on rideshare fees and food deliveries, thus saving members money with every ride or order. These perks include:

Member pricing on eligible Uber rides

$0 delivery fees on Uber Eats orders

Up to 10% off eligible Uber Eats orders

Up to 10% off from participating non-grocery stores via Uber Eats

$0 delivery fees and 5% off from participating grocery stores on eligible Uber Eats orders

The best part is, while the regular Uber One is $9.99 a month, Uber One for Students will be a reasonable $4.99 a month (or $48 for the whole year).

What additional perks come with Uber One for Students?

Of course, Uber is hooking up their student members with some exclusive deals. As an Uber One Students member, you can receive 5% off of all Domino’s Uber Eats orders every day. And then on Wednesdays, you can score a free pepperoni cheesy bread with orders over $20.

You can also take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level as an Uber One for Students member. Aside from 5% off all Taco Bell orders every day, on Tuesdays, you can enjoy a free soft taco with orders over $20.

Need an afternoon pick me up? Well, Uber One for Students has deals for all the Starbucks lovers. Every day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can receive 5% off on all orders. And then on Mondays, you can grab a free Starbucks refresher with any order over $15.

How can I get Under One for Students?

To sign up for Uber One for Students, you go to the Uber app, select “Uber One,” and choose the student option. To verify your status as a student, you will need to provide your name, birthday, school you attend, and your school email. Once you’re verified, you can begin saving!

What other Uber updates are there?

On May 15, Uber announced a whole slate of new offerings, including Uber Shuttle, which allows you to reserve a seat on a local shuttle service (great for rides from the airport or to concert venues); the ability to schedule UberX Share rides in advance; Uber Eats Lists, which allows you to curate collections of food options (think “date night” or “Sunday snacks”); Uber Caregiver, which allows caregivers to book rides and order supplies and groceries for their loved ones; and a partnership with Costco to allow deliveries from the store to come straight to your home.