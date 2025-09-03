8 Tips For Managing Your IBS On Campus

Going to the bathroom is completely normal and part of life. Your friends use it, your favourite celebrities use it, and yes, your class crush uses it, too (sorry to put that image in your head). But it’s true! There’s nothing wrong with going number two, and there’s nothing wrong with feeling embarrassed about it, either. But if you’re constantly feeling like you need to physically rip your intestines out of your stomach while you’re sitting in class to feel any sort of comfort, chances are you’re dealing with more than a simple bowel movement.

Ah, yes: The big bad IBS, otherwise known as Irritable Bowel Syndrome or “tummy issues” to hot people (if you catch my TikTok reference). Put simply, IBS makes digesting anything absolutely miserable — let alone thinking about digesting anything. But the good news? You don’t have to let it consume your life, and you don’t have to constantly hide behind bathroom doors — especially while you’re on campus.

From making yourself an IBS survival kit to navigating god-awful cafeteria food, there are plenty of ways you can survive college with IBS without curling up in a ball of anxiety every time you need to take a shit — and yes, we’re going to talk about them. But first, what is IBS?

What is IBS?

If you’re not familiar, IBS is an intestinal disorder that causes uncomfortable and painful stomach symptoms — I’m talking gas, diarrhea, constipation, basically everything you want to avoid in a quiet classroom. And, when flaring, IBS can significantly impact your daily life as a college student, says Kayla Kamen, a Registered Dietitian at Drink Wholesome. “It can cause anxiety about being away from bathrooms, affect concentration during classes, disrupt sleep patterns, and create social challenges around meals and activities,” she says.

There is no single cause for IBS, and it can be extremely difficult to put a finger on what triggers it from individual to individual. Food intolerances, gut muscle contractions, genetics, disruptions in gut bacteria, intestinal infections, stress, anxiety — these are all factors that can contribute to IBS flare-ups, whether they work alone or together.

But it is possible to manage your IBS symptoms – you just have to establish a routine that works well for you.

How to manage your IBS symptoms on campus

Do a “dry run” of your class schedule Anxiety can play a major role in your IBS symptoms, says Kamen. If you’re constantly worried you’re going to need to get up to use the washroom or constantly thinking about what you’re going to eat next, chances are you’re not feeling prepared for an IBS emergency. “Locate the nearest bathrooms on your route, or near your lecture halls,” Kamen says. “Pick a seat near the door in case you need to dash to the bathroom. If you are going out to eat with friends or to a dining hall, take a peek at the menu beforehand so you have a game plan for what you will order.” These precautions can help ease your anxiety, which can, in turn, help ease your IBS symptoms entirely. Make an IBS survival kit Even having access to a small IBS survival kit in your bag, purse, or even your car can go a long way in easing your anxiety, according to Kamen. “I recommend stashing flushable wipes, bathroom spray, peppermint oil, hand sanitizer, ibuprofen, anti-diarrheal, Tums, anti-gas, electrolyte packets, and an emergency pair of underwear,” she says. “Keep a water bottle with you, and some easy snacks you trust.” While you may not need to use this stuff, having it will allow you to relax enough to focus in class and have fun with your classmates. And, if a flare-up does sneak up on you, you’ll be prepared. @christinevetick lil IBS emergency car kit haul 🤩 what would you put in yours ? 💩🚗 #stomachproblems #stomachissues #stomachache #stomachpain #stomachproblemscheck #stomachproblemslol #stomachproblemstok #ibs #ibstok #ibstiktok #ibsproblems #ibslife #myibslife #chronicillnesstiktok #chronicillnesshypehouse #emetophobia #emetophobiacheck #emetophobiagang #anxiety #anxietysquad ♬ Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift Manage your schoolwork If your IBS is something that’s keeping you from completing class assignments and projects, then it’s likely time to adjust your school schedule to your digestive schedule wherever possible. “Give yourself ample time to complete projects and assignments,” says Kamen. “Break up work into manageable tasks.” If you’re like me, the last thing you’ll want to do during an IBS flare-up is lock in. Avoiding procrastination so you have extra time to finish assignments and study can not only ease your IBS anxiety, but also school-related anxiety as well. “Join study groups, seek a tutor, and don’t be afraid to reach out to a professor to request additional time for assignments,” says Kamen. Seek social support Like I said before, you’re not the only one who uses the bathroom, and you sure as hell aren’t the only one with IBS. In fact, approximately 60 to 70 million people in the U.S. live with a digestive disease, according to a 2020 NIH issue. So, it’s important to not only accept those with digestive issues but also empower them so they can freely share their stories without stigmatization. “Social support is key to navigating this transition into adulthood. That’s why there are so many clubs,” says Kamen. “Take the time to find clubs on your university campus. About 60 percent of people experience digestive issues; there is a good chance you will meet someone with a similar story.” Avoid food triggers I mean, if there’s anything that would trigger your IBS, it would probably be whatever sketchy bean salad, bacon-ham-and-cheese pizza meal they got going on in the cafeteria. “Food triggers differ from person to person, and cafeteria food is notorious for causing GI discomfort,” Kamen says. “Some foods that are likely to cause intestinal distress are dairy, beans, cruciferous veggies (cauliflower and broccoli), spicy foods, caffeine, gluten, alcohol, and carbonated beverages. High-fat foods, like fried dishes, bacon, or pizza, can also lead to stomach upset.” But this doesn’t mean you can’t eat these foods at all, she says (cause I’d go hungry). “Try introducing these items slowly, as a small portion. It can be helpful to keep a food diary to help identify your personal triggers.” Make lifestyle modifications On top of avoiding food triggers, it’s smart to avoid other lifestyle triggers that are common in college. Alcohol, caffeine, nicotine, cannabis — these are all common practices in college that can have a direct impact on your IBS, according to Dr. David Clarke, Board-certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology and President at the Association for the Treatment of Neuroplastic Symptoms. “Recognizing personal triggers is essential to managing IBS effectively,” he says. “Lifestyle modifications that can help prevent flare-ups include maintaining regular eating patterns, avoiding identified trigger foods, establishing regular exercise routines, practicing stress management techniques, eliminating smoking, and developing consistent sleep habits.” Manage your sleep schedule I think this is the number one thing that I (and I know most) take for granted. Developing a consistent sleep schedule can reduce the amount of anxiety and stress you experience, which, in turn, can reduce the amount of IBS symptoms you experience. @dietvsdisease Dealing with IBS flare-ups while trying to fall asleep? Use these tips to help ⤵️ Start by supporting your gut during the day with a balanced, IBS-friendly diet rich in fiber, and low in trigger foods like caffeine, alcohol, and foods you’re known to be sensitive to. Stress management techniques like mindfulness or gentle yoga can also help reduce nighttime flare-ups. Prioritize a consistent bedtime routine that relaxes both your mind and your gut like having a cup of warm decaf tea while journaling with a heating pad. #ibs #ibsproblems #flareup #guthealth ♬ original sound – Montana_Weeks Golf Clarke suggests aiming for a seven to eight-hour sleep each night to support not only a healthy gut microbiome but your overall digestive health. “Establish a soothing bedtime routine and create a comfortable sleep environment,” he says. “Ensure your sleep environment is dark, quiet, and cool, and limit exposure to blue light from electronic screens before bed.” Prioritize stress management As I’ve mentioned probably 15 times and counting in this article, IBS symptoms heavily revolve around stress and anxiety, and managing them can equally manage your IBS symptoms. “Stress significantly impacts IBS through the gut-brain connection,” Clarke says. When stressed, the body releases cortisol and activates the ‘fight-or-flight’ nervous system, which affects digestive function.” He adds, “People with IBS often have difficulty regulating digestive distress, creating a cycle where digestive discomfort triggers stress, which further exacerbates symptoms. Effective stress management techniques include moderate exercise (walking, jogging, swimming, cycling, or yoga), which has been shown to reduce stress and improve IBS symptoms, and mindfulness meditation for self-regulation of the nervous system.” But, of course, while self-management strategies can be a first line of support, seeking professional help from a healthcare provider becomes necessary when IBS symptoms persist or worsen, despite use of these strategies, says Clarke. “A gastroenterologist can ensure there are no other causes for your symptoms as well as prescribe medications to address specific issues,” he says. “For example, there are medications specifically for diarrhea and for constipation.”

So, while it’s true that hot people have tummy issues, I believe that hot people should also manage their tummy issues and prioritize their health so they can enjoy their college experience, too.