I Tried Lymphatic Drainage Exercises For A Week, & I Totally Get The Hype

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen lymphatic drainage exercises popping up all over your feed. The routines usually involve a mix of gentle stomach massages, tapping motions, and simple movements that creators claim can help reduce bloating and make your body feel less puffy.

I first became curious about them months ago while watching Love Island, when contestants Huda and Olandria casually did lymphatic drainage exercises in the get-ready room. At the time, I didn’t think much of it. But once the same exercises started appearing all over my TikTok for you page, I realized this wasn’t just a random reality-TV moment, but a huge wellness trend.

Naturally, I had to see what the hype was about. Many of the videos promised that these exercises could help with bloating and circulation, and the best part? They don’t take long to do. Most routines take about five to ten minutes. As someone who occasionally deals with stomach bloating and is always down to try a quick wellness routine, I decided to try lymphatic drainage exercises for a week to see if they actually made a difference.

And honestly, after trying them out for myself, I get why people swear by them.

What are lymphatic drainage exercises?

Your lymphatic system helps move fluid and waste through your body. When that fluid gets a little backed up, it can cause areas like your stomach to feel bloated or puffy. So, lymphatic drainage exercises are gentle, rhythmic movements and breathing techniques to help encourage that fluid to move.

According to Carrie Riley, LMT, Clinical Lymphatic Specialist and Founder of node & needle, these exercises are actually rooted in real physiology. “Lymphatic drainage exercises are usually simple things like diaphragmatic breathing, gentle abdominal massage, and light movement,” she says. “They’re designed to encourage fluid movement through the lymphatic system, which helps reduce the temporary bloated or puffy feeling many people notice.”

Riley also explains why these small movements can even make a difference. “Unlike your circulatory system, the lymphatic system doesn’t have a central pump like the heart. It relies on breathing, muscle movement, and pressure changes in the body to move fluid,” Riley says. “That’s why gentle movement and abdominal breathing can help encourage lymph flow.”

So, I tried lymphatic drainage exercises for a week.

Going into it, I expected the routines to feel almost too simple to make a difference. Most of the routines I found on TikTok took only about five to ten minutes, or even less, making them easy to fit into my day. Many of them involved light stomach massage, tapping motions around the abdomen, and simple movements such as leg lifts or twists.

At first glance, they look really easy and wouldn’t do much for someone who exercises often. But once I actually tried them, I realized some of the physical exercises or movements really felt like subtle core workouts.

That “gentle” aspect is also more important than it seems. Riley notes that not everything that goes viral is necessarily effective. “Some of what people are doing online is rooted in real physiology and science,” she says. “Some of it is creative for the camera but not likely to help the lymphatic system.”

@briannajoye_fitness I like to do 3 rounds of this every morning 🩷 ♬ Messy – Lola Young

The massage-focused parts of the routine stood out the most to me. Some exercises involved gently rubbing the stomach in circular motions, which felt a little unusual at first but ended up being surprisingly relaxing. Those were actually my favorite, and the ones where I felt the biggest difference.

That said, technique really matters here. Riley warns that one of the biggest mistakes people make is using too much pressure. “The lymphatic vessels sit very close to the surface of the skin, so gentle pressure is required,” she explains. “When pressure is too rough, you’re actually compressing those vessels, which doesn’t allow fluid to move at all.”

After doing these exercises consistently for a week, I started to notice a difference. My stomach felt less bloated than usual, especially after long days of sitting or heavier meals. It wasn’t anything dramatic, but it was enough to feel like something was working. Overall, my stomach just felt lighter.

Are lymphatic drainage exercises actually effective?

While TikTok often promotes lymphatic drainage exercises as a way to “detox” the body, the reality is a bit more nuanced. “These routines work best when they’re short and done consistently,” Riley says. “Just a few minutes of diaphragmatic breathing or gentle abdominal work most days can support lymph movement. It’s less about doing a long routine once and more about building a small daily habit.”

So while they’re not an instant fix, they can support how your body naturally functions, especially when done regularly.

Would I do them again? Yeah, I actually would. I liked how quick and low-effort they were, and how easy they were to fit into my day without feeling like a full workout. And if a five-minute routine can help reduce bloating even a little bit, I’m not complaining.

More than anything, I liked how easy they were to incorporate into my day. It didn’t feel like a full workout or something I had to plan around. It was just a small moment to check in with my body. At the very least, they gave me a reason to slow down, move a bit, and do something small for myself — and honestly, that alone made it worth it.