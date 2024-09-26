Feeling Puffy? These Lymphatic Drainage Tools Are Here To Help

On TikTok, lymphatic drainage massages have become all the rage — even though they’ve been around for almost 2,000 years. This traditional Chinese massage targets the surface level of the skin, helping your lymphatic system to eliminate toxins. It can help with things like puffiness, sinus pressure, and more!

The lymph is a clear fluid that circulates through the body to remove waste and maintain protection against foreign bodies. Lymphatic massages work to propel the lymph toward the lymph nodes and through the rest of the body to be excreted. It’s been shown that these methods can increase blood circulation and deliver oxygen to the skin to promote cell growth.

Cultivating a lymphatic drainage practice at home could solve a lot of your problems when it comes to puffiness and stuffiness. Not only do you experience benefits like increased circulation and optimal detoxification, but proponents say that it can smooth skin and even promote a contoured bodily appearance. It also tends to make you feel more energized.

Now, I realize that professional lymphatic massages aren’t always available (or affordable), but fortunately, these massages are very easy to do at home. (Tip: watch a video on how to do this type of massage first to avoid any further lymphatic blockages!) So, here are some lymphatic drainage tools that you need to buy ASAP. It’s time you see these benefits for yourself. In with the glow, and out with the puffiness.

Overall, lymphatic drainage massages have a lot of benefits — and these tools help make it easy to experience these benefits right at home.