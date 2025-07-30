Loofahs Are Unsanitary — Here’s What To Use Instead

For years, loofahs were marketed as the ultimate shower essential because they were a soft, bubbly tool that promised cleaner and smoother skin. Despite their popularity, dermatologists and public health experts agree: your loofah might actually be one of the least sanitary items in your bathroom.

Whether you’re using a natural loofah made from dried gourds or a synthetic mesh version from the drugstore, both share one major flaw: they’re the perfect breeding ground for mold, bacteria, and yeast. “Loofahs are porous and trap debris, dead skin, body oil, dirt, which then get large deep into their fibers,” states Dr. Diane Alexander, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Artisan Plastic Surgery. “Combine that with a warm, damp environment of your shower, and you’ve got the perfect breeding ground for microbes. Loofas rarely dry completely between uses, so each time you’ll lather up, you could be spreading bacteria rather than truly getting clean.”

In moist environments, loofahs can harbor harmful bacteria like E. coli, Staphylococcus, and Streptococcus. If used after shaving or on broken skin, they can even increase the risk of infection. “Using one after shaving, for instance, allows those bacteria to enter through tidy cuts, increasing your risk of infection,” mentions Dr. Alexander. “Even without visible cuts, you risk irritating your skin or clogging pores, which can lead to body acne or breakouts.”

@clevelandclinic Loofahs can become lodged with skin cells (and other gross things), so make sure you dry it daily and clean it once a week. If you’re devoted to your loofah, go ahead and keep using it. But implement our advice for best sanitary practices. You may want to consider washcloths as a good alternative to loofahs. They don’t present the same degree of problems. Their physical structure makes them less susceptible to anything lodging in them — and also makes them easier to clean and dry. Plus, you probably tend to wash them in the laundry and replace them more often than you would with a traditional loofah. You can also consider other options like silicone bath scrubbers, which are made with antimicrobial benefits or sea sponges, which are grown in fresh bodies of water and boast some antibacterial properties. ♬ Instrumental – Vibe – pedrin cria

And it’s not just a skin issue; plastic loofahs are also an environmental concern. “After you toss them, plastic loofas never disappear. They just break down into smaller and smaller pieces like microplastics, polluting our land and water,” says Phoebe, the founder of Floofah, a sustainable shower goods company based in Northern California. “They also really don’t deteriorate. Instead, they just accumulate mold, which makes it hard to know when to replace them.”

So, if you’ve been hanging onto that trusty loofah for months, it might be time for a gentler, cleaner alternative.

Safer, Cleaner Alternatives to Loofahs:

This might be surprising news because loofahs were the go-to exfoliation tool. Luckily, you don’t need to give up exfoliation; you just need to switch out your tool. Here are some skin-safe, sustainable alternatives that don’t come with the germ factor.

Your hands Simple, gentle, and effective for daily cleansing, especially if you have sensitive skin. Dr. Alexander mentions how “You actually don’t need a scrubbing tool at all to get clean. Use your hands and a mild cleanser, remove dirt and oil without disrupting your skin’s natural barrier.” Washcloths Cotton ($10) or microfiber ($8) washcloths offer light exfoliation, drive faster than loofahs, and are easy to clean.”Washcloths don’t have the deep crannies that loofahs do, so they rinse clean easily and dry faster,” Dr. Alexandra adds. “Plus, you control the pressure, reducing the chance of over-scrubbing.” Silicone Body Scrubbers Silicone scrubbers ($7) are a favorite among dermatologists for a good reason. They are made from soft, non-porous material, and they don’t absorb water or product residue, which means bacteria and mold have nowhere to grow. “They are not porous, dry quickly, and don’t trap soap or water residue, which makes it much harder for bacteria to grow”, says Dr. Alexander. @selfcarecoka Replying to @Channél yes let’s discuss because I need the girls to convert to a silicone scrubber if they’re prone to body acne! Loofahs and nets hold so much moisture meaning bacteria! I got this from @Earth Therapeutics at @Ulta Beauty #siliconescrubber #bodycare #selfcaretips ♬ original sound – Kahina | IG: selfcarecoka 🫧 What makes silicone scrubbers especially appealing is their reusability and ease of cleaning. You could run them with hot water, boil them for a deep clean, or even throw them in the dishwasher. Many come with soft, flexible bristles that deliver a satisfying lather without being too abrasive, which is perfect for acne-prone skin or sensitive skin. They’re also a great long-term investment because most of the scrubbers last months to years, with proper care, which saves you money and keeps plastic loofahs out of landfills. African Net Sponges I first heard about African Net Sponges ($20) on TikTok, and let me tell you, they are much better than the standard loofah. They are also known as Sapo or African exfoliating nets, and they are long mesh nets that are traditionally used in West African countries and have become a viral favorite in the skincare community for their incredible exfoliation power and their practical design. The sponge stretches up to 5 to 6 feet, which makes it easy to reach your back and shoulders without any awkward twisting. It also dries in a few hours, unlike a loofah, which can stay damp for days, which prevents mold and bacteria growth. Unlike loofahs, they can also last up to a year or more with regular use and occasional washing. @terreetaughtme Replying to @Alicia 👿🏳️‍🌈🆘💙 definitely make sure you’re getting the right one & supporting a black female owned business at the same time 🥹💞 #fyp #viral #showertok #hygiene #blackgirl #bodycareroutine #skincarefinds #loofah #showerroutine ♬ original sound – Terree Ann 🫧 Many users love the clean skin feeling it provides because it’s more exfoliating than a washcloth but much more sanitary than a loofah, and because it dries quickly and resists buildup. It’s ideal for people who want a deeper clean without the gross germ factor. But, if you’re going to buy, try to purchase from an African-owned or African-American-owned brand.

Shower hygiene doesn’t stop at cleaning tools, though.

No matter which cleansing tool you use, the goal should be consistent, gentle, and moisture-preserving care. “Your skin isn’t a dirty floor, it’s a living organ that needs care,” says Dr. Alexander. “More scrubbing is not always better. I generally recommend exfoliating no more than one to three times a week, depending on your skin type.”

She also advises shorter, lukewarm showers and moisturizing right after towel drying to lock in hydration. She mentions how important it is to exfoliate in moderation and keep your skin moisturized because your skin stays much happier and healthier in the long run with a gentle approach.

Ditching your loofah doesn’t mean sacrificing smooth skin; it means choosing a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable way to care for your body. Whether you go for a silicone scrubber, an African net sponge, or simply use your hands and a good cleanser, your skin (and the planet) will thank you.