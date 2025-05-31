Is somebody gonna match your freak? You better hope so. I’m gonna be honest when I say that vanilla sex definitely has its perks — but sometimes, you’ve gotta bring a little bit more excitement to the bedroom (or wherever you like to get down). And if you’re in the market for some new kinky sex ideas to try, then you’ve come to the right place.

I know what you’re thinking: Kinky sex sounds… intimidating. However, contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t have to be. Kinks are all about what makes you feel good, not about the things you see in movies (especially those movies, IYKWIM). In fact, these kinky sex ideas are totally beginner-friendly! Think of these tips as enhancements to your usual bedroom routine — you can use them in tandem with your favorite positions, or try ’em out with something new, too. (Hint: these wild sex positions are great for exploring your kinkier side.)

But before we get into the nitty gritty, there are a few things you should know about having kinky sex. First and foremost, it’s essential to talk to your partner beforehand and establish any boundaries that they may feel uncomfortable crossing. Consent is sexy, and it’s important for all parties to feel comfortable and safe engaging in kinkier sex. Additionally, it might be a good idea to establish a safe word that you and your partner can use if the sensations are too much, if you need a breather, or if you’re starting to get a bit uncomfortable. Trust me, it’s important — and it won’t ruin the mood.

So, dear reader, get ready to have your world rocked. Here are five kinky sex ideas that are sure to spice things up.