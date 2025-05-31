Is somebody gonna match your freak? You better hope so. I’m gonna be honest when I say that vanilla sex definitely has its perks — but sometimes, you’ve gotta bring a little bit more excitement to the bedroom (or wherever you like to get down). And if you’re in the market for some new kinky sex ideas to try, then you’ve come to the right place.
I know what you’re thinking: Kinky sex sounds… intimidating. However, contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t have to be. Kinks are all about what makes you feel good, not about the things you see in movies (especially those movies, IYKWIM). In fact, these kinky sex ideas are totally beginner-friendly! Think of these tips as enhancements to your usual bedroom routine — you can use them in tandem with your favorite positions, or try ’em out with something new, too. (Hint: these wild sex positions are great for exploring your kinkier side.)
But before we get into the nitty gritty, there are a few things you should know about having kinky sex. First and foremost, it’s essential to talk to your partner beforehand and establish any boundaries that they may feel uncomfortable crossing. Consent is sexy, and it’s important for all parties to feel comfortable and safe engaging in kinkier sex. Additionally, it might be a good idea to establish a safe word that you and your partner can use if the sensations are too much, if you need a breather, or if you’re starting to get a bit uncomfortable. Trust me, it’s important — and it won’t ruin the mood.
So, dear reader, get ready to have your world rocked. Here are five kinky sex ideas that are sure to spice things up.
- Get creative with some restraints
-
You don’t need tons of fancy equipment to get kinky. If things like handcuffs and rope seem like too much, or if you simply don’t have them at home, a tie or a scarf will do just as well.
Start by wrapping the restraints around your partner’s wrists and securing them to a chair or a bedpost before going down on them or hopping on top. Or, if you want to take the submissive role, you can even ask your partner to tie you up instead. Hot.
- Watch & learn
-
Put on a show for your partner by letting them watch you pleasure yourself. This is a great idea if you want to heat up your foreplay, or if you want to engage in a bit of mutual masturbation. Either way, it’s super hot and super empowering.
- Grab some ice
-
Try trailing an ice cube over your partner’s body — especially the sensitive areas — to up the steaminess. Cooling down never felt so hot, amiright?
- Play a game
-
Competition can be so hot — so why not bring it into the bedroom? A great “game” to play in the bedroom is to see how long you can stay silent while they pleasure you, and the punishment for breaking? Well, that’s up to them. (Wink.)
- Take it out of the bedroom
-
Who needs a bed, anyway? If you have your own apartment (or if your roommate is out for the day), consider moving things out of the bedroom and into the bathroom or kitchen. Not only does this add a sense of thrill, but it can also force you to try out some new positions.