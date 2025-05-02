If you think you’ve tried every sex position in the book at this point, then you’d be wrong. Let’s be real, those Sabrina Carpenter “Juno” positions aren’t exactly “freaky,” and there’s a whole world of fun and adventurous sex positions out there for you to try. And if you don’t know where to start, allow me to be your guide.
Sex is all about connection, but it should also be fun. While intimate and passionate sex positions are a great way to get deep (wink) with a partner, trying out positions that are a little wild can also help you connect — but in a way that’s memorable, exciting, and (you guessed it) fun. Whether it be a twist on a classic sex position that’s already in your arsenal, something new and completely different, or incorporating a toy into your sesh, these adventurous sex positions are sure to get your blood pumping in all of the right places.
If you feel like you want to explore in the bedroom, then look no further. Here are five adventurous sex positions that you can try with your partner. Let’s get creative, and don’t forget to stretch beforehand. (Oh, and y’all can totally thank me later for these.)
5 Adventurous Sex Positions:
- Piledriver
Starting this list off on a wild note is the piledriver. To start, the receiving partner lies on their back and lifts their legs up and backward so their bum is straight up in the air. (Depending on their flexibility, their legs can be bent and upwards, or they might be all the way behind their head — whatever floats their boat.) The giving partner then gets on top, bending their knees to squat down and enter their partner.
- Happy baby
Yogis? This one is for you. With the receiving partner on back, they spread and lift their legs into the air, holding their feet in their hands. Then, the penetrating partner faces them, gets on top, and enters. Sex and a good stretch? Sign me up.
- Double trouble
Grab your dildo, bestie. (And if you don’t have one? DW, I have some suggestions.) In this position, both partners sit on their bums, facing each other, leaning slightly backward. Then, a double-ended dildo is inserted into both partners while they move their bodies in tandem until climax. (Both partners can also get on all-fours, facing away from each other, and insert the dildo from the back for a bit of anal play, if they’re down for that.)
- GOlden wheel
This position might require you to stretch a bit beforehand — just a warning. In this position, the receiving partner bends over backwards into a yoga wheel pose, balancing on their hands and feet. The giving partner then stands between their legs and penetrates, holding onto the receiver’s hips for stability.
- DNA
This position is like if missionary and 69 had a baby? Let me explain: With the receiving partner on their back, the giving partner straddles them, facing away. Then, the receiving partner lifts their legs and wraps them around the giver’s back as they penetrate. This position is a great opportunity to introduce some anal play and other toys — just make sure to use lube!