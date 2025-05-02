If you think you’ve tried every sex position in the book at this point, then you’d be wrong. Let’s be real, those Sabrina Carpenter “Juno” positions aren’t exactly “freaky,” and there’s a whole world of fun and adventurous sex positions out there for you to try. And if you don’t know where to start, allow me to be your guide.

Sex is all about connection, but it should also be fun. While intimate and passionate sex positions are a great way to get deep (wink) with a partner, trying out positions that are a little wild can also help you connect — but in a way that’s memorable, exciting, and (you guessed it) fun. Whether it be a twist on a classic sex position that’s already in your arsenal, something new and completely different, or incorporating a toy into your sesh, these adventurous sex positions are sure to get your blood pumping in all of the right places.

If you feel like you want to explore in the bedroom, then look no further. Here are five adventurous sex positions that you can try with your partner. Let’s get creative, and don’t forget to stretch beforehand. (Oh, and y’all can totally thank me later for these.)

5 Adventurous Sex Positions: