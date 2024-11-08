Kelly Uchima’s Healing Era Isn’t Perfect, & That’s OK

The struggle with balancing life’s hardships is real, and Kelly Uchima knows it all too well. But she handles it like a boss — because that’s exactly what she is. The 31-year-old mental health advocate and wellness content creator has built a social media platform that reveals the many raw and real moments of her healing journey — including topics such as eating disorders, substance abuse, toxic relationships, and more. “I just wanted to document my healing and what I was learning in therapy because before then, I had no access to it,” Uchima tells Her Campus. “I figured there’s got to be some younger person out there who might see this and doesn’t have access to therapy or talking to a friend.”

Little did Uchima know that her consideration for those around her would transform her platform into something powerful. Along with being awarded at The Influence Awards as Wellness Creator of the Year in 2023 and participating as a speaker at BodCon 2024, Uchima has remained dedicated to breaking down the stigma that surrounds mental health through honest and vulnerable storytelling. All of this to say, she’s thriving in her healing era. But in the beginning, it was a lot harder to achieve.

At the age of 10, Uchima developed an eating disorder that was never addressed by her parents or a therapist. In 2013, around the age of 20, she began struggling with the different factors piling on in her life while she was in college: an eating disorder, a toxic relationship, and having no one to confide in. “I basically checked all the marks for, ‘Of course, she’s going to have issues,’” Uchima says. “I don’t think I was that capable of building friendships at that time because I was struggling in my head. So, I started posting on Instagram.”

Posting on social media opened Uchima to other creators who were experiencing the same things as her. “I was like, ‘Wow, I think I have that,’” Uchima says. “Once I started to get people saying, ‘My god, same. Wow, thank you for saying that,’ that really jump-started me to start documenting my journey.”

On social media — where Uchima has amassed over 200,000 followers across platforms — Uchima touches upon many stigmatized subjects such as IBS, therapy, eating disorder recovery, and sobriety. She incorporates all of these topics together to show an underlying common theme: self-esteem. “Just sharing one aspect of my life and my struggles wouldn’t make sense even just for me,” Uchima says. “It always comes back to low self-esteem. But now with all the knowledge I have, I’m like, ‘It makes sense!’”

Rewarding as it might be, and as contrary as it might sound, having a wellness platform comes with a bit of pressure. And as a Japanese woman, that pressure is only amplified. “There are a lot of misconceptions about Asian women, and Asian people, that we always have our stuff together when I’ve had the most chaotic life and existence,” Uchima says. “That’s what causes so many issues in every culture. There’s just so much experience that is hidden away.”

Uchima has worked to loosen the bonds of generational trauma by building community, reconnecting with her roots, and connecting with folks from all over the globe. “It’s really underrated how much that community being there has changed my life in every single way,” Uchima says. “People don’t talk enough about how much creators are just really lonely and seeking connection, but for someone to take the time and be there, my gosh. It’s such a gift.”

In fact, Uchima’s platform is all about not having it all figured out — but trying, even in small ways. “I listen to these five-minute, morning positive affirmations, and I used to think they were really corny,” Uchima says. “But when you hear them in your head as the first thing when you wake up, before you scroll on your phone, you will be so annoyed by how much better you feel. You will be shocked.”

And even though putting her struggles out there can be intimidating, Uchima is OK with it. And if there’s anyone who has something to say about it, she really doesn’t care. Truly. “Am I OK with putting [raw content] out there and feeling embarrassed? Am I going to be judged?” Uchima asks. “No one ever really cares. If they do, it doesn’t really matter.”

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder and needs help, call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237, text 741741, or chat online with a Helpline volunteer here.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.