May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It is a great time to reflect upon the experiences of and celebrate the AANHPI community. This community is exceptionally diverse and encompasses a wide variety of cultures, traditions, and practices. Social media is a fantastic way to hear AANHPI’s voices, and so many notable AANHPI influencers work to show their culture and create fantastic content, especially in the wellness sphere.

Sometimes, wellness content can get toxic really quickly, making it even more important to follow a wide variety of influencers who help to improve your health without feeding into the wellness industry’s tendency to whitewash and ignore the perspective of others. Seeing a variety of different individuals’ wellness routines, rituals, and practices makes it easier for you to pick up on what to incorporate in your own life, as well as acknowledge where popular practices come from (like gua sha, and other wellness and beauty trends that stem from Asian culture).

Wellness is not about looking a certain way, but feeling healthy and confident in your body and mind. Diverse wellness representation is extremely important to have a more intersectional view of wellness. So, here are eight AANHPI wellness influencers to follow ASAP, because they’re just that good.