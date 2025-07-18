Out-Freak The Mercury Retrograde Funk With These Sex Positions

Mercury Retrograde is definitely shaking things up — and you can probably feel it in the bedroom. ICYMI, the July 2025 Mercury Retrograde has been causing all kinds of havoc in the cosmos, and in our personal lives. And if you’re struggling to connect between the sheets, don’t worry — these Mercury Retrograde sex positions are all about recentering (sexually, I mean).
If you don’t think the stars have the ability to shake up things in your dating life, you might be mistaken. A 2025 survey from the dating app Hily found that many couples struggle more during a Mercury Retrograde than usual: Around 4 in 10 young American women and 1 in 5 men believe Mercury retrograde negatively affects their love life. And while talking things out with your partner during this time can definitely alleviate some miscommunication, sometimes, the best way to release all of that pent-up energy (and reconnect) is to get down and dirty.
These positions are not only intimate, but they’re also a bit spicy — which, IMHO, is the perfect combination when it comes to sex. So if you’re trying to out-freak the funkiness of July’s Mercury Retrograde, here are four positions to try with your partner, FWB, or even your ex. (What? It’s Mercury Retrograde — anything can happen!)
- Standing O
-
Nothing says “connection” more than oral sex, right? (Right?!) In this position, the giving partner is on their knees as the receiving partner stands upright. The receiver then drapes one of their legs around the giver’s shoulders as the oral pleasure begins. For extra spice, you can add some restraints around the receiver’s wrists.
- Flatiron
-
This position is like doggy, but better. The receiver lies face down on the bed with their knees slightly bent and hips slightly raised. Then, the giver enters them from behind, keeping their weight off the receiver’s body with their arms.
- X-Rated
-
I’m hot already. In this position, both partners sit on the bed, facing each other, with their legs forward. Then, the giver lifts their right leg over the receiver’s left leg, and the receiver lifts their right leg over the giver’s left leg as the giver enters (or, this is a perfect opportunity for some super hot tribbing).
- Spider
-
Bring on the eye contact. For this position, both partners begin seated on the bed with legs toward one another, using their arms to support themselves. (Think the crab-walk position.) Next, the receiving partner plants their feet on either side of the giver’s hips, bending their knees and leaning back as the giver enters. This position is all about momentum, so start slow and ramp up for the ultimate pleasure.