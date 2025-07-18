Out-Freak The Mercury Retrograde Funk With These Sex Positions

Mercury Retrograde is definitely shaking things up — and you can probably feel it in the bedroom. ICYMI, the July 2025 Mercury Retrograde has been causing all kinds of havoc in the cosmos, and in our personal lives. And if you’re struggling to connect between the sheets, don’t worry — these Mercury Retrograde sex positions are all about recentering (sexually, I mean).

If you don’t think the stars have the ability to shake up things in your dating life, you might be mistaken. A 2025 survey from the dating app Hily found that many couples struggle more during a Mercury Retrograde than usual: Around 4 in 10 young American women and 1 in 5 men believe Mercury retrograde negatively affects their love life. And while talking things out with your partner during this time can definitely alleviate some miscommunication, sometimes, the best way to release all of that pent-up energy (and reconnect) is to get down and dirty.

These positions are not only intimate, but they’re also a bit spicy — which, IMHO, is the perfect combination when it comes to sex. So if you’re trying to out-freak the funkiness of July’s Mercury Retrograde, here are four positions to try with your partner, FWB, or even your ex. (What? It’s Mercury Retrograde — anything can happen!)