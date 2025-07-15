Brace Yourselves: These 7 Zodiac Signs Will Be Impacted Most By Mercury Retrograde

Things are shaking up big time. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep into all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing the seven zodiac signs impacted most by the July 2025 Mercury Retrograde.

Brace yourselves, babes. If you’ve been feeling a weird distance in your situationship, watching your plans crumble at the last minute, or dealing with a Wi-Fi connection that has a personal vendetta against you — trust me, you’re not alone. From July 2 to July 25, Mercury is doing its infamous thing: stirring up chaos in communication, technology, and even your love life. Yup, that’s right — Mercury is going retrograde, and it’s about to get wild.

While everyone should be on high alert during July 2025’s Mercury Retrograde — yes, Geminis, I’m looking at you — some zodiac signs are about to feel this retrograde on a whole other level. Whether it’s career chaos, friendship drama, or emotional miscommunications, these signs need to buckle up, because Mercury Retrograde is coming in hot. But don’t crash out just yet: While Mercury Retrograde can throw us into a spiral, it’s not something you can’t handle!

So, if your ex suddenly popped up, your group chat is in a warzone, or your laptop just blue-screened mid-project… don’t panic. It’s just a retrograde season doing what it does best. Here’s who’s getting hit the hardest, and how to survive it, from astrologers Ashley Boyd, Joanne Jones, Lisa Stardust, and KJ Atlas.

The signs impacted most by the July 2025 Mercury Retrograde:

LEO (July 23 – Aug. 22) Attention, all Leos, the universe is putting you on trial. Your first house of self-image is lit up, meaning how you see yourself (and how others see you) is getting a major reality check. You might be craving a complete revamp and reset, but it’s better to hold off for now and dig deep to clarify what you want, and then make your decisions intentionally. Ashley Boyd, astrologer at Gamblizard, says to “expect old flames or unfinished conversations to pop back up, so it’s better to slow down and think before jumping in.” Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Mercury’s backward dance through Cancer pulls these water signs into a sea of memories. The Moon’s influence makes them especially vulnerable to feelings of the past, unfinished family business, or childhood wounds that may suddenly feel fresh, which can affect your present connections. “In love, Cancerians might feel extra sensitive, craving security and validation, but at the same time fearing vulnerability,” Joanne Jones, astrologer and founder of Trusted Psychics, says. “This could lead to mood swings or pulling away from a partner just when they most need connection.” Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) Aquarians, July’s Mercury Retrograde may test your patience in relationships. Communication glitches and tech failures could frustrate your logical nature. When misunderstandings arise, resist overanalyzing; sometimes listening works better. Double-check messages, go easy on tech, and remember: this chaos ends July 25! “In love, this could show up as questioning a relationship’s direction or feeling torn between the need for freedom and the need for connection,” Jones says. “Financially, they should steer clear of risky ventures, especially in tech or crypto, and avoid impulse buys on gadgets. Career-wise, expect disruptions in collaborative projects, and back up all digital files; tech breakdowns are practically guaranteed.” Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) Sagittarians, brace yourselves, your usual free-spirited momentum could hit some roadblocks. This retrograde is messing with your 9th house of adventure, higher learning, and life vision, so expect delays in: wanderlust plans (flights, visas, trips), academic or certification pursuits, those “big life purpose” questions. You live for growth and exploration, Sag. When the universe presses pause, channel that restless energy into researching future trips or online courses instead. Boyd says you “might see travel plans or future goals hit a pause or get pushed back, which can be annoying, but it’s a chance to rethink what’s important.” Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) Scorpios, this retrograde is shaking up your professional world. Since Leo rules your 10th house of career and public image, you might face unexpected delays, sudden changes in job expectations, or a need to recalibrate how you’re perceived professionally. This could feel particularly frustrating for a sign that thrives on control and strategic planning. However, these apparent setbacks are nudging you toward a better-aligned path. Use this time to reassess your long-term goals and consider whether your current direction truly reflects your ambitions. “Scorpios, you’re in the mood to flirt and be seen, so spruce up your dating app profile and switch up your pics,” Lisa Stardust, astrologer at the Hily dating app, says. “You’ll get more attention and clicks by adding more content and information.” Aries (March 21 – April 19) Aries, this retrograde is putting a temporary pause on your usual fiery fun. Your 5th house of creativity, romance, and spontaneous joy is getting a cosmic reality check, which might leave you feeling unusually frustrated. You could experience creative blocks on projects that normally excite you, or find yourself making impulsive purchases you later regret. Your love life might feel like a rollercoaster, too; dates may cancel at the last minute, or new flirtations could send mixed signals. While this might feel restrictive for your free-spirited nature, there’s a silver lining: this forced slowdown gives you time to refine your creative ideas and separate fleeting attractions from real connections. “Aries could get pulled into impulsive spending, especially when it comes to dating or hobbies,” Boyd says. “Their love might also throw some confusing signals their way.” Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Gemini, this Mercury Retrograde is putting your communication superpowers to the test. Since Mercury rules your sign, you’re feeling its backward spin more intensely than others, especially in your social world. Friends might suddenly seem distant, group plans could fall apart mysteriously, and that text thread with your cousins might turn into a misunderstanding minefield. You’re usually the master of smooth conversations, but right now, even your quick wit can’t prevent crossed wires. The universe is asking you to slow down and observe: Which friendships feel genuinely supportive? Who’s been taking more than they give? While frustrating, this clarity serves a purpose. KJ Atlas, certified by the Portland School of Astrology and recently featured in Netflix’s Sneaky Links, Vogue, and AFAR, says, “Gemini is most likely to see this show up in difficulties and clarity related to friends and extended family.”

How to survive Mercury Retrograde, from the experts:

First and foremost, embrace slow connections during this retrograde. “The beginning part of dating is the most amazing time to discover your crush,” says Stardust. Resist rushing, and let conversations unfold naturally. For clearer communication, she advises to “carry lapis lazuli and cleanse your devices with obsidian or sage” before important chats. When emotions flare, pause before responding, especially to sensitive messages.

Also, self-care is key. Salt baths or meditation can steady your nerves. Before reacting, ask: Is this intuition or retrograde anxiety? As Boyd notes, “Carry grounding crystals like hematite or black tourmaline” to stay centered. Using this time to tidy physical and digital spaces, decluttering refreshes energy.

Remember, this transit ends on July 25. As Boyd reminds us, “Mercury Retrograde is here to help you clean up loose ends, clear confusion, and reset with clarity.” Let frustrations reveal what needs adjusting, and you’ll move forward sharper.