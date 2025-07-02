Spill The (Steamy) Tea With These Juicy “Most Likely To” Questions

There’s no better way to turn up the heat at your next game night, girls’ trip, or late-night hang with friends than diving headfirst into a round of juicy “Most Likely To” questions. These aren’t your high school icebreakers or tame questions you’d ask family members at the dinner table… nope. We’re talking scandalous, slightly inappropriate, and hilarious questions that reveal way more than just your zodiac sign.

This game is all about calling out your friends (or yourself) for their steamy habits, spicy secrets, and wildest fantasies. Whether you’re sipping cocktails or already three shots deep (if you’re 21+), these questions are guaranteed to bring laughs, gasps, and maybe a few crazy confessions you weren’t thinking would come out of your friends’ mouths. And let’s be real —what’s better than learning your bestie is most likely to hook up with a stranger in a club bathroom or send a naughty text during a Zoom meeting?

These prompts are more than just cutesy ice breakers: They create a space for wild storytelling, outrageous bluntness, and maybe a little TMI (which, let’s be real, is the best kind of info.) Awesome for girls’ night, couple’s game nights, or even a spicy pregame, they take any gathering from “chill” to “OMG, did you just say that?!” in under 30 minutes.

So, if you’re ready to throw shade, spill tea, and get a little naughty with your friends, keep scrolling. From playful to borderline skimpy, these “Most Likely To” questions will take your night from mid to messy real quick. Just remember, what happens during game night stays in the group chat… probably…

44 Juicy “Most Likely To” Questions:

Who’s most likely to hook up with someone on the first date? Who’s most likely to sext someone they barely know? Who’s most likely to have a secret OnlyFans account? Who’s most likely to have sex in public? Who’s most likely to send a nude to the wrong person? Who’s most likely to hook up with an ex because they’re bored? Who’s most likely to have a one-night stand on vacation? Who’s most likely to roleplay something weirdly specific? Who’s most likely to sleep with a co-worker? Who’s most likely to fake a relationship? Who’s most likely to make a sex tape? Who’s most likely to have a thing for authority figures? Who’s most likely to sleep with someone for the plot? Who’s most likely to ghost someone after a hookup? Who’s most likely to own a whole drawer of toys? Who’s most likely to lie about their body count? Who’s most likely to make out with someone just for attention? Who’s most likely to be into being watched? Who’s most likely to hook up with someone in the friend group? Who’s most likely to be secretly into feet? Who’s most likely to hook up with a pro-athlete given the chance? Who’s most likely to try an open relationship? Who’s most likely to use food during sex? Who’s most likely to have sex with someone twice their age? Who’s most likely to keep their ex on their roster? Who’s most likely to be into rough sex but pretend they’re innocent? Who’s most likely to use sex as a distraction? Who’s most likely to go to a sex club… and stay? Who’s most likely to DM a hot stranger at 2 a.m.? Who’s most likely to send a risky pic during work hours? Who’s most likely to have done it in a hot tub? Who’s most likely to write spicy fanfiction? Who’s most likely to sleep with someone because their friend told them they couldn’t do it? Who’s most likely to use sex as a form of revenge? Who’s most likely to hook up with a friend’s sibling? Who’s most likely to catch feelings after a friends-with-benefits situation? Who’s most likely to flirt with the bartender just for free drinks? Who’s most likely to get back with a toxic ex just because the sex was that good? Who’s most likely to get turned on by an argument? Who’s most likely to have a burner Instagram to stalk their hookups? Who’s most likely to hook up with someone famous for the clout? Who’s most likely to experiment with someone of the same sex while drunk? Who’s most likely to have a threesome and not tell anyone? Who’s most likely to have a wet dream about their ex?

So, the next time you’re sipping wine with your girlies or bored with your partner on a weekend night, pull up this list and let the chaos begin. No filters, no shame, just vibes, jokes, and so many steamy confessions.

Because the real winner of this game? The one with the most unpredictable stories. And if you didn’t get called out this time… just wait for round two.