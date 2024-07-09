Here Are 40 “This Or That” Icebreaker Questions To Get To Know Your New Roomie

With another start to the school year almost around the corner (seriously, this summer is flying by), with it comes moving in with new roommates. Especially if you are a college freshman and have never had a roommate before, this can be super nerve wracking (but that is a totally normal feeling, so don’t worry!). It can seem so daunting to get to know someone so quickly, especially because you are going to want to feel comfortable with someone you’re living with for an entire year. But luckily for you, I have discovered such an easy hack for getting to know new roommates: playing a game.

Although this seems so simple, I promise it’s a great way to lead to some bonding. And it doesn’t matter the game (I played my Friends Monopoly game with my roommates this year and we had a blast). But if you didn’t happen to bring an actual, physical game to school, there are so many other games to play, such as Truth or Dare, or Never Have I Ever.

But one of my absolute favorite games (that also happens to be super simple) is “This or That,” in which you present each other with two options and they have to choose the one that they like more.

Here’s a list of actually interesting “This or That” icebreaker questions that can help you bond with your roommates, while getting to know each other better!

Staying In or Going Out

It’ll help you find out how much time they’ll be spending in your shared space.

East Coast or West Coast

This is very telling!

Skiing or Snowboarding

I’ve argued with many friends over this one.

Pickle Lover or Pickle Hater

My current roommate and I always disagree about this one. (But it works out, since I always give her the pickles off my sandwich.)

Tiktok or Instagram Reels

Don’t judge!

Dunkin or Starbucks

You know, each one has its merits.

High Rise or Low Rise Jeans

Controversial!

Astrology: Real or Fake

This could be a make or break one for the astrology girlies.

Dating Apps or Meeting Organically

Still holding out hope for my IRL meet-cute!

Hot or Cold Temperatures

Gotta find the right thermostat setting for everyone.

Cats or Dogs

Proud to be a cat person in a world full of dog people.

Sweet or Savory Bagels

Better learn their breakfast order now.

Sushi: Love or Hate

Another controversial one.

Relaxing or Adventurous Vacation

Honestly, I need a solid mix of both.

Morning or Night Person

Important for sleep schedules!

Birkenstocks: Cute or Ugly

I didn’t even know people didn’t like Birks until I moved out of San Diego for the first time.

Bra or No Bra

Personally, I’m always going to be a no bra girl.

Relationship or Situationship

Everyone wants different things.

Chocolate or Gummy Candy

Next bonding activity: making a candy salad!

Disney Channel or Nickelodeon

You’ll learn a lot about each other’s childhoods.

Yoga or Pilates

Forever wishing I was a pilates princess but I am so terrible at it.

Comfy or Cute Outfits For Class

Sweatpants all day, everyday.

Love Your Ex or Hate Your Ex

Now we’re asking the important questions.

Text or Call

I’m personally going to call you every time.

Pineapple or No Pineapple on Pizza

Guaranteed to start a conversation.

Bikini or Tankini

Honestly, I don’t know if I can get behind this new tankini trend.

Stanley or Hydro Flask

I take my Hydro Flask with me everywhere.

McDonald’s McFlurry or Dairy Queen Blizzard

Where are you all going to get your sweet treats?

Sephora or Ulta

Sephora for life.

Earbuds or Headphones

As long as you’re not playing your TikToks on full volume for the whole room to hear, I don’t really care either way.

Backpack or Tote Bag

I wish I could be a tote bag girl, but I just carry too much stuff.

Sandals or Closed-Toed Shoes

My roommates are constantly making fun of me for wearing flip flops to class.

Gmail or Apple Mail

Another controversial one.

Coffee or Tea

An oldie but a goodie.

Spicy or Regular Chips

I’m going to pick the spicy ones every time.

Shower or Bath

Hate on baths all you want, but that’s my me time.

Podcasts or Music

I love a good podcast on my walks to class.

Long or Short Nails

Forever wishing my natural nails would grow longer.

Harry Potter or Star Wars

There is definitely a right answer to this question.

Hot Dogs or Hamburgers

I’m never going to say no to a glizzy.

Cooking or Baking

If you and your roomie are opposites, this could be the start of some amazing shared dinner nights — have fun!