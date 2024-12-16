7 Gifts For The Journaling Enthusiast In Your Life

The end of 2024 is settling in, which means that the holiday season is brought with much anticipation and optimism for the new year. For Christmas, gifts serve as one of the centerfolds of the special day. However, certain gifts that are dedicated towards wellness are also much appreciated. For friends who are in their era of self-reflection, journaling gifts are a great way to let the person know that it’s OK to embark on a path of self-care and mindfulness — and that’s a true gift.
It’s no secret that gift-giving is a way for people to express their gratitude and love for one another, so why not give something that brings someone encouragement and hope for the new year? A wellness-related practice that I love, as do most people, is journaling. It can be used as a way to deal with stress, anxiety, and self-management. Jotting down your thoughts on a piece of paper can help you better understand yourself as a person, which to me serves as a safe space. The whole point of journaling is to acknowledge your darker sides and how you can take charge of controlling your emotions.
If your loved one is starting to gain an interest in journaling, these journaling gifts are the perfect way to go. Even if you’re someone who doesn’t know what to get or doesn’t want as much, the expense of journaling gifts is just as easy as shopping for school supplies.
Need some inspiration to get you started? Here are some great journaling gifts to give to a loved one… or yourself.
- Wellness Journal ($30)
-
To start journaling, you are going to need a journal (duh!). In my opinion, having a wellness journal is great for keeping track of mental well-being, as well as other aspects like goal-setting and sleep-tracking. Some wellness journals can cover 12 months while others may cover half a year. Whichever type of wellness journal you get, it’ll boost your chances of becoming more empowered.
- Groove Rollerball Pen ($14)
-
Keeping a pen is one of the must-haves when it comes to journaling. The rollerball pen by Papier is an amazing choice for its comfortability and grip. Trust me, if you’re someone who writes a lot, having a pen that won’t hurt your hand should be at the top of your list.
- Stick-to-Its Planner Stickers ($12)
-
A little customization never hurt anyone. Including stickers in your journals can serve as a reminder for important events, weekly to-dos, and to let your creativity flow.
- The Mid-Year Planner & Wellness Journal Set ($60)
-
If you know someone who is into everything wellness and wants to dip their toes into the nitty gritty of things, a journaling set will make all of their dreams come true. The journaling set comes with a planner and a wellness journal, which is the perfect duo for all of your well-being needs.
- Softcover Spiral Academic Year Planner ($28)
-
Staying on the Dean’s List and maintaining straight A’s might be goals set for most students. What better way to keep track of your grades than by having an academic planner? Also recommended for teachers, an academic planner helps you stay organized for the school year and any factors that may add to your academic experience.
- Bright Ideas Mini Highlighters ($12)
-
The power of highlighters never ceases to defeat. Gift someone a pack of these bad boys to make their journals look more presentable and fun!
- Gratitude Journal ($30)
-
Gratitude is always important. This journal will give you a more inside look at your mood, provide you with affirmations, and the ability to take part in a 30-day reflection.