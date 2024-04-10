‘SATC’ Fans Are Roasting Carrie Bradshaw With This Iconic Meme Trend

Breaking news: Big is moving to Paris. OK fine, that technically happened 25 years ago. And yet, all I’ve been seeing on my X feed for the past week are endless memes referencing Carrie Bradshaw’s quandary from Sex and the City Season 2. The meme is a throwback to Carrie’s devastation surrounding her love interest, Mr. Big, who revealed he was moving to Paris and decidedly did not invite her to go with him. This led to the pair breaking up, sending Carrie into a frenzy. It was all a very big deal at the time, so Carrie obviously treated it as such when discussing it with her friends… and pretty much anyone else who would listen to her.

Just like a lot of main characters on television, you either love them or hate them — there’s no in between. That is especially true of Ms. Carrie Bradshaw, who has always been seen as this inspiring New York socialite with a passion for fashion… as well as being a self-centered narcissist who is occasionally a very bad friend. Many fans of the show say that maturing is realizing Carrie is the villain of the show all along. (I’m not joking; there’s a whole website literally titled carriebradshawistheworst.com.)

That’s where this meme comes in. Sex and the City may have come out in way back 1998, but the series recently arrived on Netflix U.S. April 1, meaning many new eyes got to experience it — and Carrie’s antics — for the first time. Naturally, Carrie’s fixation on Big amid all her other friends’ issues became a topic of conversation, which in turn led to it being heavily memed, especially during a time when so many ~big~ events have been going on in the world.

Here are some of the best “Big is moving to Paris” memes, for your enjoyment:

Panda Charlotte: This red panda I'm seeing keeps getting bamboo in the bed



Panda Miranda: I can't even find a panda to eat bamboo with



Panda Samantha: I love a big hard bamboo if you know what I'm talking about



Panda Carrie: Big is moving to Paris pic.twitter.com/n4Xf7aktpx — DCE do Instituto Banana Preta (@DCEbananapreta) April 10, 2024

Sex and the City but with Pandas would honestly be so entertaining.

archie: i need to choose between music and football



betty: god damned me to hell when i was born with this lineage



jughead: they’re putting chemicals in the water to make the frogs gay



veronica: the feds are after me because of my mafia ties



carrie: big is moving to paris — grace (@agneswickfields) April 8, 2024

I lowkey think Carrie and Betty would be besties.

The sun: ⚫️



Carrie: big is moving to Paris — john anthony (@johnanthonyxo) April 8, 2024

I wonder if the moon knows Big is moving to Paris.

Everybody: WAS THAT AN EARTHQUAKE?

Carrie: big is moving to paris — emily(◕‿◕✿) (@emuhleepowurz) April 5, 2024

What’s more important? An earthquake or Big moving to Paris?

Miranda: did you see theres gonna be a solar eclipse tonight?



Charlotte: i thought that was once in a generation event?



Samantha: i wouldn’t mind having my own earth shattering moment tonight if you know what i mean



Carrie: big is moving to paris — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) April 8, 2024

Carrie definitely missed the eclipse.

satc ladies watching moulin rouge



charlotte: *cries at the ending*

miranda: but they wouldn’t have stayed together even if they ran away she was still going to die

samantha: she got one last round and a pound, tb meant nothing!

carrie: they’re in paris. big is moving to paris — mar (@heverqueenes) April 8, 2024

I’m with Charlotte.

SJP: “It’s so humbling, so extraordinary.”

Matthew Broderick: “Wow”

Kids in the background: *unintelligible chatter*

Carrie: Big is moving to Paris — Lauren Gilbert (@LaurenNGilbert) April 10, 2024

I need to know if Sarah Jessica Parker sees the memes going around.

miranda: did you see tony soprano was shot?

charlotte: i thought the mafia went extinct in the 40s

samantha: i wouldn’t mind trying some of that gabagool if you know what i mean

carrie: big is moving to paris — leyla 🍒 (@leylanocontext) April 7, 2024

The Sopranos will never be the same.

Big is moving to Paris pic.twitter.com/7MkIWuwp5u — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) April 7, 2024

Zendaya gets it. Zendaya always gets it.