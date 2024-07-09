I Tried 5 TikTok Viral Period Tracking Apps & Here’s The Best (& Worst) Of The Bunch

Today, I’m thankful for living in the digital age: a time where we can order larger-than-life cookies at 1 a.m. and folks across the world can track their menstrual cycles through period tracking apps. As technology continues to develop and become our way of living and communicating, it’s also given us the opportunity to illuminate topics of conversation that, for most of history, have been a “you’ll figure it out as you go through it” type of deal. The menstrual cycle is a perfect example of that: something women gathered their information from by just simply going through it and leaning on each other for support, advice, and questions. Now, Gen Z says “no more.”

Social media and digital apps have completely changed the game when it comes to women’s health; more specifically, how we talk about it and the way we view our own personal health journeys. There are apps dedicated to everything you can think of: weight management, mental health, blood sugar tracking, medication management, and even period tracking – the modern way of staying in the know about your menstrual cycle, right at your fingertips.

If you’ve never dabbled in a period tracking app, don’t worry, you aren’t alone. About 50 million women globally use an app to track their menstrual cycles — meaning less than 2% of women today are actually taking advantage of these apps. Luckily for Gen Z and our deep TikTok ties, there are a plethora of viral period tracking apps that users are talking about worldwide that we can learn all about in under a minute.

@designmoresteph cycle syncing + period tracking changed my life and it doesn’t have to be ugly/clinical/sterile anymore (2015 girlies know LMAO, not going to name names). I downloaded 23+ apps and Aavia, Stardust, and Apple’s built-in ones are my favorite! As a product designer with a period + period pain, I spent a long time searching for the perfect one because I won’t tolerate ugly UI or male gaze tracking apps anymore. What i looked for: – is the overall experience beautiful? – intuitive data viz – can track period, discharge, mood, birth control #cyclesyncing #periodtracking ♬ original sound – steph designs stuff ᝰ

Don’t have the time to try a variety of cycle tracking apps? No worries — I tried five TikTok viral period tracking apps to find out which is the best for the modern menstruator.

No matter what period tracking app you use, make sure it works best for your personal goals and needs. Some apps are more dedicated to tracking ovulation or helping women get pregnant; others have the goal of informing their users and allowing them to decide how they want to use it. Whichever journey you’re on, find an app that weaves your best interest throughout its design and content, giving you the prime opportunity to maximize the benefits of your menstrual cycle.