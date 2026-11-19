In Her Campus’s series The College Try, our writers test out viral wellness, dating, fashion, productivity, and pop culture trends firsthand. This time, Chimdi Onyeama gives “curiosity mapping” the ol’ college try.

I like to think I’m a really curious person, so there’s always a lot going on in my head at once. I’m constantly journaling and jotting things down, whether it’s a question like “what is ashwagandha?” or a half-baked idea like “the importance of regular foot massages.” To give myself a sense of structure, I use Notion to organize my thoughts and ideas and give everything a place. But not every thought fits neatly into a page or a to-do list. So when I kept seeing curiosity mapping online, I decided to try it and see if it could give my more random thoughts somewhere to go.

So, what is curiosity mapping? It’s a way of writing down what you’re curious about as a drawing rather than a list. You start with a blank page, write one question or interest in the middle, and draw a circle around it. Every time a related thought comes up, you draw a line out from the circle and write it down. Those new thoughts can have their own lines too, so the page slowly branches out like a tree. For example, “what is ashwagandha” might lead to “stress,” which might lead to “why am I always tired?” After a few days, you look at the whole page and see which thoughts connect and what you keep coming back to.

In therapy, I learned a method called a mind-dump: before journaling, I write down every thought at the top of my mind, without worrying about whether it makes sense. It helps me get everything out before trying to make sense of any of it. Curiosity mapping came across like a version of that, but for ideas, so I was curious whether it could help quiet my thoughts in a similar way.

So, I gave myself three simple rules for the week. First, everything had to go on the map the moment I thought of it, so I wouldn’t forget anything. Second, nothing was too random to ignore. If it crossed my mind, I would have to add it to the page. And finally, on Day 5, I would step back, look at the shape of the whole map, and reflect on it.

I expected to end up with a convoluted dump of ideas and reminders. Instead, I actually got an interesting reflection of where my mind usually goes.

DAy 1

I put a few things in the middle of the page that were top of mind: Pinterest and writing, mostly because that’s just what I was thinking about. Those branched out into inspo photos, pose ideas, and fall outfits, then boots and maxi skirts, and then further into things I need to buy — and an Instagram recap I’d been putting off for weeks. Linking ideas from one thing to the next felt slightly clunky at first, and I’ll be honest, I kept wanting to just write a list. But similar to a brain dump, I tried to stop overthinking it and just let my thoughts flow onto the page.

DAy 2

I had two long classes, so I didn’t add much. I typically am overwhelmed by my grad lessons. I did add Christmas as a new bubble, because it’s coming up and I know I need to start planning gifts and everything I owe other people (which honestly made me more stressed). At this point it still felt a bit forced, but I think that’s mainly because I was handling my to-do list and memory in a completely different way than I normally do.

DAy 3

I’ve been working on a personal essay about dating, so I added “why do men struggle with dating” as a new branch, linking to other ideas based on thoughts and opinions I had found on Reddit. This was the first day I started to feel a bit more excited — mainly because it was something I genuinely wanted to think through and work on, and not just another thing I had to remember.

chimdi oneyama

DAy 4

On Day 4, I spent less time coming up with new bubbles and more time connecting. I went back over the bubbles and reflected more on what I had done so far. I also tried to build a flow that made sense by looking at different ideas and finding links and connections. This is when it started to feel a lot more natural to link one idea to another. I’m a very visual person, so seeing how my ideas connected to one another did make things feel a lot more enjoyable.

DAy 5

On my final day, I focused on connecting everything, going deeper into the ideas I’d laid out and making sure they made sense together. It was satisfying to link one thought into another and watch ideas build on top of each other instead of sitting in separate lists. It felt rewarding, but if I’m being honest, there was also quite a bit of relief that it was finally done and I didn’t have to keep building on it every day.

My final thoughts:

I think I’d been treating my thoughts more like a to-do list. If an interest didn’t lead somewhere useful, or if I couldn’t find a connection or link, I just ignored it. Drawing it all out showed me how easily ideas link to each other, which is something I forget when I treat every thought as its own separate entity. Seeing how they connected was rewarding in itself.

My day-to-day thoughts mostly live on to-do lists. Any article idea or passing thought goes into a categorized list in my Reminders app and finally ends up more organized in Notion. Curiosity mapping was a better way to find the flow between my thoughts and the things I actually want to do.

Would I do it again? Yes, but probably in a different form. Some days it felt like an extra task I had to fit into my day rather than something I wanted to do, so I’d use it more for brainstorming ideas or as a brain dump. As someone who finds inspiration in so many different places, I think it’s a really good way to organize it all and even come up with more interesting ideas.