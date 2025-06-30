So, I Let ChatGPT Take Over My Hinge…

IDK about y’all, but I’ve been fully embracing my hot girl summer this year — and this means utilizing all the dating apps. My fave has been Hinge; there’s just something so fun about creating prompts and liking specific photos on people’s profiles. However, my Hinge has been so wishy-washy lately. Some weeks I’ll have 50+ likes, and others, I’ll have less than ten. I’ve been wondering… is it me?

I’m getting pretty sick and tired of my Hinge matches going nowhere — one of us always ends up getting ghosted, and at this point, I’m starting to think I’ll have better luck actually going out and meeting people in the real world (um… no thanks). As someone who works four jobs, I don’t always have time to go out and meet people, so Hinge is kinda my best bet for finding a potential summer fling. But honestly, my profile is low-key ready for some change.

So, in a moment of desperation (and mild curiosity), I turned to the one thing that never lets me down: ChatGPT. I’ve seen people use ChatGPT to write papers, create podcasts, and even pick out cute fits — but what about letting ChatGPT control your dating apps? I decided to let ChatGPT run my Hinge completely — from my prompts to how I should respond to messages to what picture or prompt I should send a like to on someone’s profile. I use ChatGPT often, so I feel like it knows me pretty well. So, here’s how it went.

First, I felt like it was best fitting to start with my prompts.

photo by emma giovanetti

I’ve had these for at least a few months, and I felt like it was time for a revamp. I gave ChatGPT practically every possible detail about me, as well as answering some questions it gave me, and told it that I wanted some fun, flirty, and playful prompts — I basically wanted to seem like one of those cool girls you find on Pinterest. It gave me so many options, I literally couldn’t choose. Eventually, I ended up choosing the following prompts, because they just felt the most *me.* And TBH, I’m kinda obsessed…

photo by emma giovanetti

I went about my day, and before I knew it, I had a ton of likes. I had a few people send me roses, tons were responding to specific prompts of mine (guess who has a wine & sunset date this weekend!), and ChatGPT even helped me figure out what to say to an old Hinge match I accidentally ghosted a month ago. (Sorry, John*!)

photo by emma giovanetti

Additionally, I felt inspired to message a few people first — something I rarely ever do, because I never know what to say (and I get nervous!). I gave ChatGPT all of their prompts and some descriptions of specific photos/details on their profile, and let the robot do all the talking. Zach’s* profile gave three first date options: drinks, overthrowing a regime, or driving the getaway car… so obvi I needed ChatGPT’s help figuring out how to message first.

photo by emma giovanetti

But with its pros, it also had its cons. There were a few different instances where I was trying to figure out what to say to someone I wanted to send a like to, and I just didn’t like any of the responses ChatGPT had given me, despite how many times I rephrased my request. They just seemed so cringey and extra; I ended up just getting so frustrated that I just swiped out of the app and gave up. Additionally, I felt really weird having ChatGPT craft my responses to my matches — it just seemed off knowing that these random guys were unknowingly having conversations with a robot, even if it did make for good conversation.

photo by emma giovanetti

My overall thoughts? What I eventually realized was that it wasn’t just ChatGPT spicing up my love life — it was learning how to write prompts that people could actually respond to, as well as actually messaging people first for once. One of my prompts went from saying that I like flowers (groundbreaking, I know) to suggesting a drinks + sunset date, giving guys a clear way in. After that, I asked ChatGPT to rework the rest of my prompts to make them more inviting and easier to engage with. And actually making the first move and messaging them first? It really does make a difference.

While I’d definitely recommend using ChatGPT to optimize your dating profile and send a message here and there if you’re drawing a blank, maybe don’t have it running your entire love life. Let it tweak your prompts, but make sure you’re the one doing the flirting.