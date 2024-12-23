5 Tips For Making Your 2025 Vision Board

Somehow, the year is winding down and coming to an end. Frankly speaking, it was a rough time for many people, and I think it’s safe to say we all are looking for glimmers of hope in 2025. The new year is the perfect time for a fresh start. One of the ways I’m looking to end the year, and get ready to go into the new one, is by making a 2025 vision board and hanging it up in my room.

A vision board is a fun way to way to map out your year and get all your hopes and dreams for 2025 on paper. From your personal life to your career goals, put all of it on your vision board and manifest your dream life. It’s a fun crafting activity (who doesn’t love scrolling on Pinterest looking at pics), and it gives you something tangible to see and reminds you of where you want to be by the end of the year. If you’ve never made a vision board before, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. As someone who makes a vision board yearly, here are some tips on creating a vision board for 2025 that your future self will thank you for.

Write out your goals. It’s important to be intentional with your manifestations. Before you start making your board, sit down and really think about what you want your life to look like next year. It helps to write it down in a journal in sections. The sections may include goals for your career, love life, health, finances, living location, and personal growth. Make sure you’re as specific as possible, including exact places, numbers, names, etc. Use Pinterest to nail your aesthetic. This is the fun part. Go on Pinterest and find pictures that align with your goals. Remember, try to be specific, even when finding pictures. For example, as a writer who aspires to live it up in a cute NYC apartment, pictures of NYC, brownstones, and magazine publications are all over my vision board. They’re all super aesthetic, but the pics are still exactly what I’m manifesting. Get creative with materials. You can get your supplies once you know how many pictures you’ll have on your board. You can print your pictures at home or at stores like CVS or Office Depot. Then, pick up a board that will fit all of your pics. If you want to make your vision board extra decorative, you can add things like gems and bows from craft stores like Michael’s or Hobby Lobby. Don’t forget glue and something to hang the board up with. @laibaisrarr So therapeutic ✨💆🏻‍♀️ #visionboard #2025 #2025visionboard #visionboardnight #fyp #pinterest #aesthetic #goals #motivation #selfcare ♬ original sound – 1010lyrics Let your artistic side flow. Once you have all your materials, you’re ready to make your board. Make sure you have a clean, flat surface to lay everything out on. Place the printed-out pictures on the board in a way you like, and glue them down once you like how they’re organized. Then, you can add any final additions, like ribbon, or write on it with metallic markers to add a bit of pizazz. Place your vision board somewhere important. Once you’re done with your masterpiece, place it somewhere you’ll see it every day. Your intentions for the new year are set, so seeing your vision board daily will remind you to work hard for your future self.

I’m manifesting that we all have a good 2025. After making a vision board, I always feel more prepared to take on the year. Try making one yourself. I promise you won’t regret it. At the end of 2025, you’ll be able to see how much you’ve grown and reset all over again for the next year. Cheers to the new year!