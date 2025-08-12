An Expert’s Biggest Tips For Upping Your Protein Intake At Chipotle

It feels like everyone’s talking about the importance of protein in your diet these days. From snacks that supplement your protein intake to recipes for at-home protein-rich meals, everyone from mega corporations to independent TikTok stars are getting in on the protein craze. But you might not actually need to change your diet as much as it seems to get the right amount of protein for you, and as always, keeping balance in your diet — and other areas of your life — is critical to efficient and effective health habits. Simple choices at mainstays like Chipotle, for example, can mean that your stops for fast-casual can still include health-conscious choices.

You probably don’t need me to explain the appeal of Chipotle to you: a place where you can build your own meal ingredient by ingredient is the perfect place to make careful choices about what’s best for your body and your taste preferences. But all that flexibility also means you have to start from the ground up, and deciding what ingredients will work best for your current health goals can be daunting.

To better understand the protein-rich options at Chipotle — and why protein is so important for a balanced diet — I spoke with registered dietician and nutrition expert Parker Lane, MS, RDN, LD, about all the protein-related considerations in Chipotle meals. There are still plenty of options for plenty of preferences, but there are also some additional considerations you should make to best support your body.

Why is protein important?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that protein is an important part of a balanced diet, but it’s for more than just athletes or building muscle. “Protein plays several roles in our body, [including] immune function, cell communication, muscle contraction and strength, and more,” Lane explains. “On top of that,” he adds, “protein is an essential macronutrient. This means our bodies cannot produce it, so we have to obtain it from dietary sources.”

Consuming sufficient protein is critical to health, because if you don’t, Lane says, there aren’t many options for our body to supplement. “If we don’t get enough [protein] from our diet, we unfortunately don’t have great stores of protein aside from our muscles.” On the more severe end, protein deficiency can lead to muscle loss as your body pulls stored protein from your muscles to serve other functions.

Protein-Rich Options at Chipotle

Most Americans are getting sufficient protein already, but if you want to boost your protein intake while at Chipotle, Lane notes several options. “Build-your-own meal places like Chipotle are one of my favorite places to go for high-protein meals,” he says. “Starting with the main protein: you’ve got chicken, steak, beef barbacoa, and carnitas. Their chicken offers around 32 grams of protein for their 4 oz serving, and their steak, carnitas, and barbacoa offer around 21-24 grams per 4 oz serving.”

There are options for vegetarians and vegans to get protein at Chipotle, too. “Some locations even offer a sofrita, a plant-based alternative,” Lane says. However, “the sofritas only offer 8 grams of protein per serving, so you’ll have to double to portion or look down the line assembly line to get more protein with other offerings.” For most locations, beans are also a good source of protein. “Both pinto and black beans are going to add an additional 8 grams of protein per serving,” he notes.

Finally, if you’re not vegan, cheese is a good topping choice to add additional protein to your meal. “One serving of cheese can offer another 6 grams per serving,” Lane says.

But your protein options aren’t the only considerations you should make along the assembly line. “Protein gets the spotlight a lot of the time because it’s important to get enough, and for some, it can be important to get it often. However, it’s also important to consider what’s coming along with your protein and what we need to get in addition to protein for an overall balanced diet,” Lane says. If you emphasize protein in your diet, watch your consumption of saturated fats, a less healthy form of fat found especially in protein sources like red meat. “Aim for getting different protein sources,” Lane advises. “Try to make most of them lean sources of protein, and pair them with other foods you need to help you meet your goals.”

A healthy meal doesn’t start and end with your protein intake. Lane highlights fiber as another important nutrient you can get from Chipotle. “Many Americans are actually getting enough protein, but very few are getting enough fiber,” Lane says. “So, you can get two benefits from one food by getting some of your protein from plants [like beans] as well.”

Remember that you likely don’t need to overly monitor your protein intake unless you have a specific goal in mind. It’s always a good idea to consider health holistically — from what you put in it to what you do with it — and don’t put so much pressure on yourself that you affect your mental health. With that, I leave you to consider your next burrito bowl a little differently.