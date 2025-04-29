Your Guide To Sending A Spicy Voice Note (Yes, It’s A Thing)

I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but voice notes are the new form of communicating: they’re quick, easy, and much more effective at delivering the tone of your message. I’m an avid voice note user; my friends all know how much I love a good 10-minute voice note (usually ranting about something or yapping about a plethora of topics). Luckily for us, voice notes’ sexy new friend just came into town — and her name is Miss Spicy Voice Note.

Spicy texts have been around since the beginning — I mean, you can even take it all the way back to when long-distance lovers used to write spicy letters to each other, around our great-great-grandparents’ time. They’re useful, sure, but there’s something about a spicy voice note that truly changes the game. Being able to hear the other person’s voice, tone, and listen to what they’re saying versus reading it — it makes for the perfect hot and heavy convo.

If your ears have perked up and you’re interested in what this all entails, but don’t know where to start, then you’re in the right place. After doing my research on how Gen Z is using their voice notes for the spicier side of things, I’ve created a guide that will help you navigate your way through sexy time with your bae via audio message. I promise, it’s not as daunting as it sounds.

Set the mood.

First and foremost, make sure you’re somewhere comfortable, quiet, and private. Obviously, you want to set the mood for your partner, but you also want to create a space that makes you feel good, too. You can even dim the lights, light a candle, or slip on something a little more (or less) comfortable…wink wink.

Know your vibe.

Talk to your partner first about the vibe you guys are going for. Are you keeping it simple with a little sexy talk, or are you roleplaying? Are you playing a character or just leading the way with your thoughts? You can be playful, dominant, submissive — the list goes on. Figure out your spicy vibe before you press record.

Less explaining, more suggesting.

Don’t feel pressured to leave a five-minute voice note describing everything you want to do to your partner (or vice-versa). Give more hints than details, leaving things open-ended for your partner’s imagination to run wild. For example: “I’ve been thinking about you all day…and if you were here right now, I don’t even think we’d make it to the bedroom.” Trust me.

Don’t overthink it.

Let your feelings guide you. If you start overthinking and forcing it, you’ll sound scripted, giving a stiff vibe over the phone. You can keep the voice notes short and sweet, aiming for about 20-40 seconds to get your message across. Don’t forget: you can always retake it if you need to. Find your sweet spot and let that ignite your spark!

If you’re not much of a voice note user, sending a spicy one may seem intimidating at first. But like everything else, the confidence comes with trying it — and who knows, you might even prefer it over sexting. Not only is it the new wave of spicy messaging, but it’s the perfect way to keep things interesting between you and your partner. Whether you’re long distance or just a few minutes away from each other, everybody loves a good voice note, especially when it has a happy ending.