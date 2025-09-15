Homesick? Here Are 5 Tips For Overcoming It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Homesickness is one of those things people don’t always talk about openly, but it’s real — and it hits hard when you least expect it. Everyone tells you that college is going to be the “best years of your life,” filled with freedom, new friendships, and exciting opportunities. And while some of that might be true, what people often leave out is how tough it can feel to suddenly uproot your whole life.

For me, homesickness has been a recurring theme every single year. It doesn’t matter that I’m older now, or that I’ve gotten used to the routine — that ache for home still sneaks in. Leaving behind the comfort of your family, the stability of your home, and even the little rituals you didn’t realize mattered can feel overwhelming. You’re suddenly expected to adapt to a brand-new environment, juggle academics, and form connections with strangers who don’t yet feel like your people.

It’s a lot. And if you’re feeling nervous, out of place, or just missing the simplicity of what you had, you’re not alone. Homesickness doesn’t make you weak — it makes you human. So, if you’re looking to combat those feelings of homesickness, here are five easy tips to help you get through it.

Accept homesickness as “normal” Feeling homesick isn’t something to be ashamed of. It doesn’t make you weak, and it definitely doesn’t mean you don’t belong at college — it simply means you’re human. In fact, research from the National Institutes of Health suggests that up to 70% of students experience homesickness at some point. So if you’re struggling, you’re far from alone, even if the people around you don’t openly talk about it. The truth is, most students miss home in one way or another — whether it’s the people, the comfort, or just the sense of familiarity. Accepting this as a normal part of the transition makes it feel less like a personal failing and more like something you can work through. And the good news? Homesickness usually eases with time. The longer you’re in your new environment, the more you build routines, friendships, and small moments of joy that help balance out the ache for home. One day, you’ll look up and realize it doesn’t sting as sharply as it did before. Missing home may never disappear completely, but it becomes something you carry more lightly as you settle into your new life. Stay connected to your roots. At university, there’s this pressure to “tough it out,” as if going home for a weekend somehow means you’ve failed at independence. That couldn’t be further from the truth. If home is accessible to you, don’t overthink it — go. A couple of days in familiar surroundings, sharing a meal you didn’t have to cook, or just sitting on the sofa with family, can be the reset you need. It helps you breathe, remember who you are outside of the chaos of uni life, and often makes returning feel easier. Of course, not everyone has that option. As a UK uni student, I’m lucky that a train ride can take me home in a few hours, but I know that’s not the case for everyone. If distance or money make visiting unrealistic, the key is finding other ways to feel grounded and cared for. That might mean regular calls with family, leaning on friends who feel like home, or even making time for rituals that remind you of stability. What matters most is giving yourself permission to seek comfort — whether that’s in your hometown or right where you are. Create little pieces of “home” wherever you are. If you can’t physically get home — or even if you can, but homesickness creeps in — bringing elements of home into your new space can help. Small things make a big difference: a blanket that smells familiar, photos on your wall, your favorite mug, or cooking a meal that takes you straight back to your family kitchen. These comforts transform your room from a temporary stop into a space that actually feels like yours. It’s not about replacing home, but about softening the edges of loneliness and reminding yourself that comfort can exist wherever you choose to build it. Find healthy distractions. When the homesickness creeps in, find ways to keep yourself engaged. Join a club, play a sport, or say yes when someone invites you out for coffee. It doesn’t mean you won’t still miss home, but filling your days with things that bring you joy makes the feelings easier to manage. Creating new routines and little moments of connection can slowly make this new place feel like home, too. cottonbro studio / pexels Let yourself have bad days. One of the hardest parts of dealing with homesickness is the expectation that you should be “over it” by a certain point. People around you might seem like they’re thriving, and it’s easy to feel like you’re the only one struggling. The truth is, some days will just feel heavy — and that’s okay. You don’t need to mask it or force yourself to be positive all the time. Allowing yourself to cry, journal, or just admit “I miss home today” doesn’t mean you’re regressing. In fact, being honest with yourself often helps the feelings pass quickly, rather than pretending everything’s fine. Homesickness doesn’t disappear in a straight line — some weeks you’ll feel strong and independent, and other weeks you’ll ache for the comfort of your old life. Both are normal. By letting yourself sit with the bad days instead of fighting them, you make space to heal and adjust in your own time.

Homesickness isn’t a sign that you’re not cut out for college — it’s a sign that you come from a place and people you care about. And while it doesn’t go away overnight, with time, honesty, and self-compassion, it does get easier.

You’re allowed to miss home and still create a fulfilling life where you are now. Over time, new friendships, routines, and small moments of joy start to grow alongside the old comforts you miss. One day, you’ll realize you’ve built a second kind of “home” for yourself — different, but just as meaningful.