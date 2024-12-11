Take Gift-Giving To The Bedroom With These Christmas Eve Sex Positions

All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is you, but sometimes, all you want for Christmas is an orgasm. And what better way to do that than with some Christmas Eve sex positions? (Answer: There’s no better way.)
I have had “A Nonsense Christmas” on repeat since it was released so, my mind is obviously full of the best ways to get down and dirty while still being holly and jolly. ICYMI, this is the perfect time of year to have a little extra fun, since it’s the season of overindulgence. So, while you are already enjoying food and drinks, you might as well enjoy getting in between the sheets extra, too.
As the weather turns colder, snuggling up with your partner (or situationship, or FWB, whatever floats your boat) and ignoring all responsibilities sounds more and more tempting. These Christmas Eve sex positions are perfect for celebrating and getting closer to your partner, and really amp up the anticipation for Christmas Day. (Edging, anyone?)
This holiday season, give your partner the gift of spending time with you a day early. Feel the holiday spirit and leave your friends and family guessing if that glow comes from the holiday spirit and joy, or the things you did the night before.
Now it’s time to go grab your partner, get them under the mistletoe and into the bedroom, and tell them all the dirty things you want this Christmas. Here are seven Christmas Eve sex positions to try this year.
- Deck The Halls
-
Listen, sometimes the best way to get spicy is to just get down and dirty without a bed. This is perfect for those moments when you are just too excited to get to the bedroom. With their back against the wall, the receiving partner faces the giving partner and wraps one leg around their hip while they penetrate.
- All wrapped up
-
Save some of those gift wrap materials and have some fun with them. Using a piece of ribbon, the giving partner ties the receiving partner’s hands behind their back while they are on their knees with their butt in the air. Then, the giving partner penetrates them from behind. This is a Christmas Eve must.
- Santa’s helper
-
Sometimes all you want for Christmas is something you wouldn’t want to tell Santa, so tell your partner instead. The giving partner sits in a comfortable chair and penetrates the receiving partner from below while they sit on their lap. Then, the floor is open for dirty talk: Walk through everywhere you like touched instead of asking for Christmas gifts.
- Sleigh ride
-
Skip driving around together to see Christmas lights and take your partner for a ride in bed. Have the giving partner sit on the bed with their back against the headboard. Then, the receiving partner gets on top, achieving penetration. Hold on and enjoy the ride.
- Baby, it’s cold outside
-
This is the official season of snuggling, so why not snuggle up and get a little spicy at the same time? While sharing a blanket, both partners can allow their hands to wander to the other’s favorite erogenous zones. Then, the receiving partner moves onto their back and opens their legs wide while the giving partner penetrates in between their legs in a push-up position, while still under the blanket.
- Chestnuts roasting
-
This is the perfect position if you have access to a fireplace this holiday season. The recieving partner gets on their side facing the fireplace while the giving partner penetrates from behind in the spooning position, allowing their hands to wander to all of their favorite erogenous zones. What’s hotter — the fire or this position?
- Sweet treat
-
Everyone loves a little sweet treat, especially Santa. But instead of leaving out milk and cookies this Christmas Eve, grab a can of whipped cream and a partner. While one partner lies down on the dining room table, the other licks up whipped cream from head-to-toe (sprayed onto all of the sensitive areas, obviously).