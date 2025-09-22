Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
5 Protein-Packed Starbucks Options Every Student Should Know

We’ve all been there: staring at the Starbucks menu, desperately trying to find a snack that will power us through a late-night study session or a long day of classes. But let’s face it — most of the tempting treats and healthy drinks are swimming in dairy. This became even more apparent when Starbucks dropped its new protein-focused drinks in September, which do include approximately 27 to 36 grams of protein, but include dairy. And while the launch is great for those without dietary restrictions, many are left wondering, “What about me?”

College life is a constant marathon, and protein is your secret weapon. It’s what keeps you full and focused, helping you avoid that dreaded mid-afternoon energy crash. And whether you’re plant-based, lactose intolerant, or just trying to cut back on dairy, you don’t have to miss out on getting your protein fix at your favorite coffee shop. So, grab your reusable cup and get ready to fuel up, because we’re diving into the best dairy-free, protein-packed options at Starbucks, from grab-and-go snacks to custom-made sips.

Koia Vanilla Bean Protein Shake

When you’re facing a mid-afternoon slump, the Koia Vanilla Bean Protein Shake is the perfect solution! This plant-based powerhouse is totally dairy-free and packs a mighty 18 grams of protein. Made with a blend of brown rice, pea, and chickpea protein, it’s basically a high-five for your muscles and a super convenient way to conquer hunger. Grab it, drink it, and feel ready to tackle your day with renewed focus.

Protein Box

Forget boring veggie sticks and dip: this protein box is a party in a plastic container! With savory chickpea bites, creamy guacamole, and refreshing veggies, it’s entirely dairy-free and totally hits the spot with a solid 15 grams of protein. This convenient snack provides both delicious flavor and the plant-powered protein and healthy fats your body needs to stay energized.

Swap for soy milk

Want to supercharge your daily coffee? The secret ingredient is soy milk! While almond, oat, and coconut milks are delicious dairy-free choices, soy milk is the unsung hero, packing significantly more protein than its non-dairy siblings. An 8-ounce serving of soy milk has about 8 grams of protein, while the same amount of almond milk has just 1 gram, and oat milk has 3 grams. So, next time you order, swap your usual for soy and turn that regular latte into a “gainz-latte.” Your muscles will thank you!

Oatmeal (with an upgrade)

The Starbucks oatmeal (the plain rolled or steel-cut kind) is a blank canvas just waiting for your protein-packed masterpiece. It’s dairy-free from the get-go! Order it with water or, better yet, with soy milk for an extra protein punch. The oatmeal itself has about 5 grams of protein, and by adding soy milk, you can easily double that. Then, if you’re feeling adventurous, bring your own little baggie of dairy-free protein powder, nuts, or seeds. You’ve just transformed simple oats into a creative breakfast that’s customized just for you.

Impossible™ Breakfast Sandwich

The Impossible™ Breakfast Sandwich comes with dairy cheese and eggs — but you can ask your barista if it’s possible to remove the cheese. As it comes, the sandwich has around 21 grams of protein, so without the cheese, it’ll have just slightly less.

So, there you have it: Don’t let those new dairy-based protein drinks dim your dairy-free lifestyle. Starbucks is still a land of opportunity for those seeking a protein boost without the milk. With a little know-how and a sprinkle of fun, you can power through your day feeling fantastic and totally dairy-free. Happy sipping and snacking!

