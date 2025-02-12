Thinking Of A V-Day Hard Launch? Here Are 7 Photo Ideas To Try

Whether you’ve already soft-launched your SO with an allusive photo of their meal beside yours, an innocent photo of their back against a sunset, or maybe you’ve posted not even a hint of their existence and have been waiting for the perfect time to blow your followers’ minds (and maybe even piss some of them off) … so, what better day to hard launch than on Valentine’s Day.
But, while you may have the date and the time locked down, navigating exactly how to debut you and your SO’s relationship is no easy feat — especially with the pressure that comes with Valentine’s Day posts. It’s almost like every time you refresh your page, five new stories and two new grid posts appear that somehow all want to make you throw your phone against a wall wondering why you didn’t think of their photo ideas.
And, if the title doesn’t give it away, a hard launch is not something you want blending with other couples’ posts and getting lost on the grid; they’re meant to draw attention and spotlight the relationship (and, of course, activate small-town group chats). That’s why I’ve compiled a list of the most iconic hard launch photo ideas so that you and your SO are sure to stand out this Valentine’s Day.
seven hard launch photo ideas to try this Valentine’s Day:
- A double photo
-
One of my faves, this idea is best to do while you’re on a date or on an adventure. The smiles from you and your SO looking through the camera as you take pictures of each other will melt your followers’ hearts.
- A photo of you through your SO’s sunglasses
-
When you’re dating someone you only want them to have eyes for you… so take a pic and make sure the world knows! Even cuter if you’re also wearing sunglasses, IMO.
- Photo Booth pictures
-
Nothing beats a good black-and-white photo series of you and your SO, especially when nobody expects it. It’s the perfect way to show off both of your personalities and your relationship in just a few pics.
- Recreate a famous photo
-
If you want to give your followers a good laugh and show off your relationship’s goofiness, recreate some hilarious viral photos. These can be photos of couples, or they can simply be photos of memes you and your SO find funny and relate to. (Posting on Valentine’s Day means you can post anyone with anything and they’ll immediately get the hint you’re dating).
- Matching outfits
-
There is a thin line between cringe and aesthetic when it comes to this idea, but if you embrace both you and your SO’s style instead of trying to fit into something neither of you are, you’ll be sure to spark that Valentine’s Day post jealousy.
- A collection of soft launch photos
-
I mean, I’m not in STEM, but a series of soft launch photos have to make up one hard launch post, right? Take your favorite soft launch photos from over the months and combine them into a grid post for the ultimate reveal. Including a picture of them at the end would be the cherry on top.
- Your favorite photos of them
-
If a collection of photos of both you and your SO is not enough for you, forget it and just post a series of your favorite pictures of your SO. Silly, sweet, serious — include them all. An appreciation post shows how strong of a bond you built before social media’s validation. Besides, that’s what Valentine’s Day is all about, right?
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so what are you waiting for? But, remember, while hard launching your SO on social media this Valentine’s Day might feel like the most important part of the day, it’s primarily a time for love, quality time, and appreciation. Make sure you put that phone down as soon as you hit post and trust that the social media gods will answer your hard launch prayers.