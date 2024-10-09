Planning A Halloween Date Night? The Stars Have Some Ideas

The signs are getting spooky. In Signs of The Times, Her Campus is sharing all of the deets when it comes to your zodiac sign. This time, we are letting you know the best Halloween date ideas to try, based on your zodiac sign.

‘Tis the season for the most frightening thing of all — planning the perfect date! Sure, the easy part is embracing the spookiness with friends and family, taking in the new energy in the air, and having some alone time with yourself. But planning the perfect, goosebump-causing date that aligns with your zodiac sign? That can be a struggle. So, how should you go about it?

Halloween has all of the qualities to make a date one of the best you’ll ever have: cooler days, warm lattes, darker nights, and an excuse to get scared on the couch with your partner (or crush) watching scary movies. It seems like the perfect date is so simple, yet it can feel so complex to plan. It may feel completely impossible like it’s only written in the stars. Well, maybe it is! (Written in the stars, I mean.)

If you are wondering what you should do to make sure you make the most out of your date, we got you covered. Hillary Coke, the Nebula app’s in-house astrologer and tarot expert, has helped us put together the date activities you should do that align with your zodiac’s best interests. You’re going to have a spooktacular time!

Aries

The fire in your sign is on full blast this season giving into the thrills and chills with your date night! “On Halloween, they would be thrilled to go to a spooky haunted house or daring ghost hunt or tour,” Coke says. “Their fearlessness and adventurous spirit make them game for that adrenaline rush that comes along with haunted houses.”

Taurus

Share the happiness you have been cultivating lately by getting all cozy this season. “Taurus loves the comforts of home and enjoys the finer things in life,” Coke says. “They would most likely host a cozy Halloween party, complete with fun homemade treats, silly games, and cute decorations!” You know exactly how to create the perfect atmosphere for the perfect date.

Gemini

Calling all Geminis, let yourself give into what your air sign is all about. “The thing about Halloween that excites a Gemini the most is thinking about their costume. And going to costume parties as well!” Coke says. Don’t forget to dive into your sweet tooth with your sweet partner!

Cancer

Slowing down is your main priority during this Halloween season. “A Cancer might enjoy having a night in, watching scary movies, sipping on apple cider, and playing fun Halloween games with family,” Coke says. Deepen your connection with your partner by spending that alone time you so deserve.

Leo

Leos, you always know how to make an entrance. “You will find Leos out on the town during the Halloween season, hitting up as many parties as they can!” Coke says. Dress up with your bae, as you both will be getting first place with your costumes this year!

Virgo

You just love the classic couple trope in scary movies, don’t you? “For Halloween, the perfect activity for a Virgo would be getting out into nature, sitting around a campfire, and telling spooky ghost stories,” Coke says. Think about spending some time with your partner — just the two of you — and protect them from the darkness of the night. Or whatever.

Libra

You might be feeling a bit basic this season, but embrace it with your date! “Spending the day at a pumpkin patch would be Libra’s perfect Halloween afternoon, complete with a corn maze and a Pumpkin Spice Latte to warm up afterward!” Coke says. Things can get even ~spicier~ by the end of the day, too — and it’s not just the latte!

Scorpio

You are known for being drawn to darker things in life so what better time to show your spooky side with your partner? “During the spooky season, you’ll find a Scorpio enjoying a scary movie marathon, complete with dim candlelight and tons of dark chocolate,” Coke says. Is it just me or are things heating up for you and your partner on a cool, Halloween night?

Sagittarius

Let your love for adventure take the reins for the next date night this Halloween! “Sagittarius would absolutely be thrilled to go to a haunted house or even spend the night in a hotel room that is famous for being haunted,” Coke says. This gives you the opportunity to get even closer to your partner with the adrenaline pumping between both of you.

Capricorn

You are so grounded in yourself that you want to share your knowledge and passions with your partner. “A Capricorn would love to host a charity event for children, complete with games and prizes,” Coke says. “They might host a Halloween-themed fundraiser, supporting a cause they care deeply about.”

Aquarius

With the holidays, you love putting your own twist of originality. Especially if it’s with your new, hot date! “You can be sure to find an Aquarius sitting in front of the Ouija Board or hosting a seance with their friends, complete with an altar of candles, incense, and spell books,” Coke says. It’s giving The Craft, and your date might be totally into that!

Pisces

You are casting spells with your partner this season by giving into your creative side. “You can find Pisces making all kinds of crafts this Halloween season,” Coke says. “They’ll turn bread dough and almonds into witches’ fingers or transform simple white yarn into an intricate spider’s web.”