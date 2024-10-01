4 Scream-Worthy Halloween Sex Positions For Queer Couples

Let’s just get to the point: Halloween is horny. If you’ve been wanting to get a little wild in the bedroom, there’s no better time than Spooky Szn, IMHO. As the holiday of thrills, Halloween encourages all of us to go outside of the box, embrace our alter-egos, and let our freak flags fly. And, if you’re in a queer relationship, it’s the perfect holiday to mix things up with a partner (or two!) and try out some new, sexy moves when the sun goes down and the costumes come off.
Halloween has been a historically important holiday for queer folks, and its popularity in the queer community has only grown throughout the years. Throughout the 1900s, Halloween was seen as a holiday that featured alternative, deviant ideas — and to many members of society at the time (and perhaps, still to this day), queer culture also fell under those same labels. However, Halloween is a time to embrace your queerness and explore your sexuality. And, if you have a partner who’s down, trying out some queer Halloween sex positions is a great way to do so — if I do say so myself.
So, throw on a sexy costume… and have a partner take it off. These queer Halloween sex positions are a little wild, but sure to have your blood pumping — so get ready to scream (with pleasure, OFC).
- Cujo style
-
Doggy style, with a twist. To do this freaky position, the receiving partner gets on all fours with the giving partner behind them. Instead of staying on straight arms, however, the receiving partner arches their back and lowers onto their forearms with their buttocks raised. Then — with fingers, a strap, or a toy — the giving partner penetrates from behind, resting one hand on the small of their partner’s back. Trust me when I say that the deep penetration will have you howling — in a good way.
- The Witch’s wand
-
Grab your vibrating wand — it’s time to make some magic. To start, the two partners position themselves across from each other with their legs open in the classic scissor position. Then, they can position a vibrating wand — or another vibrating toy — in the space between their genitals, resulting in scream-worthy simultaneous pleasure.
- Scream II
-
It’s time for a double feature. In that same scissor position, you can introduce a double-ended dildo to penetrate both partners. This position is perfect for queer couples who enjoy penetration, but also enjoy external stimulation through grinding, rubbing, and self-touch.
- The Spider
-
The Spider begins with both partners facing each other in a seated position. As the receiving partner lies back, the giving partner (with a strap-on or dildo) scoots in between their legs and penetrates. Then, the giving partner lies back, so each of their torsos is between the other’s legs. It’s an athletic position, but sure to have you and a partner tangled up in a web of mutual gratification.