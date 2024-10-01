4 Scream-Worthy Halloween Sex Positions For Queer Couples

Let’s just get to the point: Halloween is horny. If you’ve been wanting to get a little wild in the bedroom, there’s no better time than Spooky Szn, IMHO. As the holiday of thrills, Halloween encourages all of us to go outside of the box, embrace our alter-egos, and let our freak flags fly. And, if you’re in a queer relationship, it’s the perfect holiday to mix things up with a partner (or two!) and try out some new, sexy moves when the sun goes down and the costumes come off.

Halloween has been a historically important holiday for queer folks, and its popularity in the queer community has only grown throughout the years. Throughout the 1900s, Halloween was seen as a holiday that featured alternative, deviant ideas — and to many members of society at the time (and perhaps, still to this day), queer culture also fell under those same labels. However, Halloween is a time to embrace your queerness and explore your sexuality. And, if you have a partner who’s down, trying out some queer Halloween sex positions is a great way to do so — if I do say so myself.

So, throw on a sexy costume… and have a partner take it off. These queer Halloween sex positions are a little wild, but sure to have your blood pumping — so get ready to scream (with pleasure, OFC).