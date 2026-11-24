It’s a Friday night. You’re alone, lying in bed as your boyfriend spends the night with his new girlfriend, Lucia, in the next room over — well, before he goes to the strip club. It sounds like he’s cheating… but does it count if it’s just a video game?

While this may sound like an extreme case, for some women, it’s been their reality since Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) dropped on Nov. 19. A creator by the name of @Itsmerossi0 even took to social media to share that she had broken up with her boyfriend of five years over the video game — not just because she didn’t want him doing “weird sh*t” like “looking at pixels naked,” but because, from her POV, it’s “f*cking cheating.”

In GTA 6, players navigate the game as Jason, a 30-year-old former U.S. Army soldier who is in a relationship with his partner in crime (literally), Lucia. In the game, you’re tasked with keeping up your relationship with Lucia by doing things like buying her flowers, fixing things around the house, and, yes, having sex. However, GTA 6 also includes other “lustful” elements that players can engage in, such as going to the strip club (which does, in fact, feature animated naked women) and flirting with other scantily-clad women throughout the game.

Since the game came out, there’s been extensive online discourse about video game relationships, fantasies, and cheating. Some women, like Aleyni Ramos, 21, don’t read into their partner playing the game too much. “I definitely don’t think it’s cheating and wouldn’t mind,” she says. “It’s not real. But that’s just my line.”

However, other women — especially those on social media who claim playing the game is a form of cheating — have decided that GTA 6 is the ultimate relationship-ender. But, for the most part, it’s not entirely black and white. And LELO sexpert, licensed psychologist, and certified sex therapist Dr. Laurie Mintz agrees. “Playing a video game that involves a romantic or sexual relationship with a fictional character is not inherently cheating,” she says. “But there are circumstances under which it could cross a line.”

So, where is the line? And how can you communicate with your partner to ensure nobody crosses it? For some women, the line is pretty simple: don’t make it weird. “I’ve seen a lot of men just display nasty behavior,” says Annabeth*, 26. “[They’re] just disregarding the missions to try and [have sex with] other characters or spending all their time in the strip club.”

And while Annabeth acknowledges that players don’t get a choice whether or not to be in a relationship with Lucia, if her partner went “out of his way” to engage in the game’s optional sexual activities, that would be a problem.

Lexi*, 26, agrees that a partner going out of their way to be sexually explicit in the game is inherently violating a boundary, saying, “If [my partner] was just going to the virtual strip club, I’d be so grossed out.”

It reaches a bad point when you’re neglecting your real-life girlfriend in favor of a virtual one.

For both women, it’s less about the existence of sexual content in the game and more about their partner’s intention behind engaging in it. After all, there’s a difference between watching a sex scene in a movie and actively seeking out sexual content for our own pleasure. And for some, that same distinction applies to video games.

According to Mintz, however, indulging in a sexual fantasy about someone other than your partner isn’t necessarily a betrayal — virtual or otherwise. “Everyone has a right to their private fantasies, and sex therapists generally do not consider it cheating to fantasize about another person — we don’t have to restrict our thoughts when we are in a relationship,” Mintz says. “However, this becomes more nuanced when we move beyond our private thoughts to interacting with a digital character.”

And, for some women, what’s happening on the screen is only half of the problem when it comes to infidelity. The other half? What isn’t happening off of it. “It reaches a bad point when you’re neglecting your real-life girlfriend in favor of a virtual one,” Annabeth says.

Infidelity is less about a specific behavior and more about a violation of the couple’s agreements and trust.

Sure, your partner buying another woman flowers in a video game might not constitute cheating. But if you’re being neglected in your IRL relationship, watching a partner make romantic gestures for a fictional, pixelated character might understandably sting. “Ultimately, the issue is not the virtual relationship itself, but how it is handled within the actual relationship and the impact it is having on that relationship,” Mintz says. “Infidelity is less about a specific behavior and more about a violation of the couple’s agreements and trust.”

Still, as evidenced by the discourse around GTA 6 and romantic relationships, not everyone has the same idea of what violates that trust. And while it’s easy to write off someone’s discomfort with their partner’s gameplay as an insecurity (or, on the flip side, cheating), doing so leaves little room for a conversation around intimacy in an increasingly digital world. “Both partners need to listen to and validate each other’s feelings, which does not necessarily mean agreeing with each other’s perspective,” Mintz says. “From there, they can work toward mutually acceptable boundaries that respect both individual autonomy and the well-being of the relationship.”

For some, their SO taking a virtual trip to the strip club is nothing more than a silly video game mechanic. For others, it can be seen as a violation of trust. The frustration might have less to do with their partner having a virtual girlfriend, and more to do with their partner’s intentions. After all, maybe Lucia was never the problem — especially when she’s made entirely out of pixels.

*Names have been changed.