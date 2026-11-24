Kehau Roberts-Duque, 20, has been playing Grand Theft Auto 6 to take a break from studying for finals at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Some of her favorite activities in the game include watching the sunset and listening to music in the car. “I like to drive around the coast, play games on the game station in the game, talk to random citizens,” she says. “The game definitely helps with stress surrounding college. It’s actually been helpful with my school work, too, because I’m able to motivate myself to finish my work so I can play GTA more.”

The Grand Theft Auto 6 story, set in Leonida — a fictional version of Florida — revolves around helping couple Lucia and Jason (a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde) save up enough money to build a life with their young child as they run away from the law. Despite the game’s heart-pounding action scenes and heists, the huge title also has plenty of slice-of-life features. At the hair salon, you can give Lucia a blonde balayage. You can bird-watch and record sightings in your logbook. You can take the bus, with full routes, and savor a quiet moment. Lucia and Jason can also go on dates to improve their relationship. “I have been enjoying the romance in the game,” Roberts-Duque says. “Who doesn’t love a little rom-com moment?”

These features and more have Gen Z women deeming GTA 6 a “cozy game” — essentially, a relaxing experience focused on world exploration, self-expression, and simple, everyday routines. Gamer Goldie Louise, aka Chloe, 28, is one of those women. “There’s so much in the game that, if you were to take the guns and chaos out of it, it would be considered a cozy game,” she says.

Rockstar Games

Throughout the game, non-playable characters will make passing comments that add to the sense of immersion. Players can put Lucia and Jason in outfits like fine formalwear or hoodies, whether to hide from the cops or just for aesthetics. Basketball, fishing, hiking, and meditation are just a few of the many other side activities the game offers.

Starr Washington-Moo, 24, is a San Francisco State University grad who loves to use the jet skis or scuba diving features in GTA 6. “The graphics and the color grades of the water are just absolutely insane. Add in that I live in Phoenix and can’t get remotely close to experiencing that IRL, getting in the water in Leonida has been a highlight of the game,” she says.

Shan Lin, 21, a junior at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, says she was especially interested in picking up GTA 6 because of the freedom the game promised to have. Instead of focusing on finishing the game’s main heists, Lin says she’s been exploring the open world, walking around and talking to other characters. “I’m someone who gets stressed very easily when playing intense games,” she says. “But I can enjoy GTA because I have more control over what I want to do and how I spend my time.”

This world-building isn’t new for Rockstar Games, which makes the Grand Theft Auto series. But the new release is the largest open world the company has ever created for a GTA game, and roughly twice the size of the GTA 5 world. Rockstar’s Head of Development, Rob Nelson, told IGN in July, “For people who want it, it’s fun to just do this open-world stuff, wander around, talk to people, explore, and see what happens.” Stephen Donkin, Rockstar’s vice president of design, told TechRadar Gaming he hopes players “just let the game work its magic on them and present a wide array of things happening all the time, wherever they are.”

The expansion of GTA’s open world has worked in the game’s favor when it comes to female players. Of the world’s roughly three billion gamers, in 2026, nearly half (46%) are women, according to a report from the Entertainment Software Association. And when it comes to GTA 6 specifically — this year’s biggest video game release — nearly 40% of female students said they planned to play the game on its Nov. 19 launch day, according to a survey of female gamers conducted by Censuswide.

Rockstar Games

The intersection of the cozy gaming boom — a genre heavily driven by female players — and Rockstar’s most detailed open world to date has opened a massive new frontier for the franchise. While Grand Theft Auto has traditionally relied on adrenaline-fueled crime sprees and police chases (and that core DNA is still very much intact), the sheer density of Leonida allows players to easily take a break from the chaos whenever they want. For a growing demographic of women, the appeal lies just as much in the relaxing, escapist fantasy of living an everyday life in a vibrantly rendered state as it does in outrunning the law.

GTA 6 may be officially called an action-adventure title, but ultimately, the game’s atmosphere is created just as much by the player as it is the developer. “I think coziness can come from how someone chooses to play a game rather than just the genre of the game itself. You can absolutely have cozy experiences within [GTA 6], whether that’s dressing up, exploring the city, enjoying the scenery, or doing everyday activities,” Lin says. “Players don’t always engage with a game in the way people expect them to.”