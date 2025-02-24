Birth Control Can Be Confusing, So Let’s Break Down The Most Popular Methods

Nothing’s scarier than a pregnancy scare — that is, if that’s not what you want in this stage of life. If you’re currently being intimate with a partner, it’s important to practice safe sex practices to prevent pregnancy and other types of issues like UTIs, STIs, and more. If the only kind of birth control you’ve used are condoms or the pull-out method and you’re unsure about what other long-term birth control methods exist, you’ve come to the right place.

According to KFF’s Women Health Survey of 2024, eight in ten women say they used some form of contraception in the past year, showcasing how important contraception care is for women. Not only is birth control effective at preventing pregnancy, but certain kinds provide health benefits and can be used to treat things like endometriosis, lessen the side effects of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and even lower the risk of developing uterine cancer.

While many are hesitant about taking birth control, discussing with your doctor about which option is right for you is the best first step on your birth control journey, as they can help you decide whether you want something short-term or even permanent.

In 2025, Her Campus conducted a survey of over 770 Gen Zers on all things sex, dating, and birth control. While a majority of respondents (80%) said they used condoms as a primary form of birth control or in tandem with another method, there are still those who rely on other forms of birth control. To help get you thinking about the types of birth control out there, here’s a breakdown of some of the most popular methods preferred by Gen Zers.