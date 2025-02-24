Birth Control Can Be Confusing, So Let’s Break Down The Most Popular Methods

Nothing’s scarier than a pregnancy scare — that is, if that’s not what you want in this stage of life. If you’re currently being intimate with a partner, it’s important to practice safe sex practices to prevent pregnancy and other types of issues like UTIs, STIs, and more. If the only kind of birth control you’ve used are condoms or the pull-out method and you’re unsure about what other long-term birth control methods exist, you’ve come to the right place.
According to KFF’s Women Health Survey of 2024, eight in ten women say they used some form of contraception in the past year, showcasing how important contraception care is for women. Not only is birth control effective at preventing pregnancy, but certain kinds provide health benefits and can be used to treat things like endometriosis, lessen the side effects of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and even lower the risk of developing uterine cancer.
While many are hesitant about taking birth control, discussing with your doctor about which option is right for you is the best first step on your birth control journey, as they can help you decide whether you want something short-term or even permanent.
In 2025, Her Campus conducted a survey of over 770 Gen Zers on all things sex, dating, and birth control. While a majority of respondents (80%) said they used condoms as a primary form of birth control or in tandem with another method, there are still those who rely on other forms of birth control. To help get you thinking about the types of birth control out there, here’s a breakdown of some of the most popular methods preferred by Gen Zers.
- Implant
-
The implant, or Nexplanon, is a small, thin rod that releases hormones into your body to prevent you from becoming pregnant. The procedure is simple: a doctor will insert the implant into your arm, and then you can go home. You’ll be protected from pregnancy for up to five years, and from there, you’ll have to go back to the doctor for a replacement.
As for side effects, they can vary from person to person. Some don’t have any side effects, and others might experience spotting (or light bleeding), headaches, breast pain, nausea, or weight gain. You can also potentially get an infection in the area of your implant and slight bruising, too. Overall though, the implant is a great choice for those who want something easy and low-maintenance.
- IUD
-
The IUD, which stands for intrauterine device, is a small device that gets inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy. It’s an effective long-term device that can be reversible, and it’s one of the best options for a 99% effectiveness rate. Additionally, there are two types of IUDs: hormonal and copper. Both are extremely effective, and you could even use the hormonal IUD as emergency contraception.
The hormonal IUD also provides some health benefits like lighter periods and can treat symptoms of endometriosis and PCOS. Some people may experience some cramping and irregular bleeding, but usually, the copper IUD causes more bleeding and cramping during your period. Despite this, these side effects should go away after a month or so.
- Birth control shot
-
Also called the Depo shot or Depo Provera, the shot is an injection you receive every three months. Easy and low-maintenance, this works well if you like to be on a schedule and you have easy access to your health care provider. As long as you get your shot on time, this form of birth control is 99% effective, otherwise it drops to 96%.
Similar to other birth control methods, the side effects usually consist of light bleeding or spotting or even not getting your period at all. Other possible symptoms include headaches, nausea, sore breasts, and slight bruising where you got the shot.
- Vaginal ring
-
The birth control ring works great if you use it correctly, and that involves wearing a small, flexible ring inside your vagina. There are two kinds: NuvaRing and Annovera. The former lasts up to 5 weeks, and afterward, you’d have to replace it with a new one. The latter lasts for one year; you have to insert the ring for three weeks, then take it out for seven days. After the seven days are up, you’ll have to insert the ring back in and start the process over again.
While the rings can lean toward being high-maintenance depending on which option you choose, regardless, it’s still a highly effective method of birth control with similar side effects.
- The pill
-
Birth control pills are a type of medicine that is packed with hormones to prevent pregnancy. You have to take one pill every day in order for it to be effective. There are two kinds: progestin pills and combination pills, which have a combination of estrogen and progestin. Both work equally well and have similar side effects to the other methods, such as a lighter period, spotting, headaches, sore breasts, and weight gain.
- The patch
-
The patch, or the transdermal contraceptive patch, is also an effective method that’s easy to use. All you do is wear a patch on a certain part of your body (usually your stomach, back, butt, or the outer part of your upper arm) in order for it to release the hormones that prevent pregnancy. When replacing each patch once a week, it’s important to note that you shouldn’t put a new patch on the same spot as your last patch.
Again, the side effects of the patch are similar to the other methods, and they should fully go away in about two or three months, according to medical professionals.