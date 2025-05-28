Hey, gay! Pride Month is just around the bend, and whether you’re looking to hard-launch your new partner or just want to remind the world that you’re in an LGBTQ+ relationship (real), Instagram is a great place to celebrate. And if sappy captions aren’t quite your style, I’ve got you covered with these funny Pride Month Instagram captions for couples.

Let’s be real — sometimes, Instagram captions for couple photos can be a bit too much. Sure, if you’re the sentimental type, professing your love with Instagram poetry is a totally normal way to share your relationship with the masses. But if you and your partner are the sassy and lighthearted type, then a fun, silly-goofy caption may be way more your speed when it comes to celebrating Pride Month. These captions are perfect for all members of the LGBTQ+ community, and still have a celebratory tone — even if they’re just a little bit sarcastic. (I mean, what else would you expect from a bisexual writer? Hello!)

So, round up those photos of you and your partner, and get ready to press “post.” Here are 30 funny Pride Month Instagram captions for couples to post this June. (You’re welcome in advance, BTW!)

Soft launch? Babe, we’re a full-blown Pride parade. We didn’t choose the gay agenda, the gay agenda chose us. We’re not a phase, but we are the moment. If being cute and gay is wrong, we don’t wanna be right. Straight people fear us and honestly, they should. Say “gay!” In case you forgot… We came out and now we’re insufferable. Dating your best friend, but make it gay. Not straight and not subtle. Basically the final boss of queer couples. Someone pack up the U-Haul! Historians will say they were just really good friends. Consider this our annual “we’re still hotter than you” update. Happy Pride Month! It’s all about us! About to be insufferable all month long. If you couldn’t tell, we’re totally straight. Best friends who also make out. Gay! In case you were wondering, we both own steel carabiners. Just two oat milk lovers. Straight people, send us $5. We both like our coffee iced. Feeling: gay. Kiss more girls. Kiki-ing. Being straight was a phase. Scissor sisters! Sounds gay, I’m in. Let’s go, lesbians!

Happy Pride Month!