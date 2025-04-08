Get Freaky With These “Most Likely To” Questions

Who’s most likely to come up with some freaky “Most Likely To” questions? Me! ICYMI, playing a game of Most Likely To is always fun with a group of friends (or your partner). But, if you want to make things just a little more spicy, asking some questions that up the freak factor (in a good way) is a great place to start.

Don’t know how to play Most Likely To? I’ll get you up to speed. The rules are actually super simple: One person reads out a Most Likely To question (you can even make your own cards), and everyone else votes on who they think fits the description best. But, if there are debates and discrepancies, it’s up to the “judge” to choose who ultimately gets the title of Most Likely To [X]. The person who gets the most votes, or whoever the judge chooses, takes a sip of their drink (if you’re 21+), does a funny dare, or completes some other task depending on the group’s rules. You can get devious AF with it.

Most Likely To can totally be a family-friendly game, but let’s be real: If you’re playing with friends, you’re looking for the tea. So, here are 50 freaky Most Likely To questions you can ask your friends, partner, or even people you just met at the pregame. No judgment, y’all!

50 Freaky Most Likely To questions:

Who is most likely to send a sext to their ex? Who is most likely to hook up in a public place and not care who sees? Who is most likely to sleep with someone in their friend’s bed? Who is most likely to have a secret OnlyFans account? Who is most likely to make out with someone just to make their ex jealous? Who is most likely to slip into someone’s DMs with a bold pickup line? Who is most likely to send an unsolicited explicit photo to someone? Who is most likely to hook up in the middle of a crowded party? Who is most likely to get caught sneaking into a hotel room with a stranger? Who is most likely to try to seduce someone’s partner on purpose? Who is most likely to sleep with a complete stranger without any regrets? Who is most likely to engage in a naughty bet at a bar? Who is most likely to get caught in a compromising position in a car? Who is most likely to send a freaky voicemail to the wrong person? Who is most likely to end up in a one-night stand gone wrong? Who is most likely to find themselves in an accidental orgy situation? Who is most likely to bring someone home after meeting them for only 10 minutes? Who is most likely to take an intimate selfie in a public bathroom? Who is most likely to make the first move in a threesome? Who is most likely to turn a work trip into a steamy affair? Who is most likely to seduce someone at a family gathering? Who is most likely to take someone back to their place on the first date and never call them again? Who is most likely to have a secret hookup with their personal trainer? Who is most likely to hook up with someone in a completely unexpected location? Who is most likely to bring a date to a party just to have an excuse to ditch them? Who is most likely to seduce their way into a VIP section at a club? Who is most likely to kiss someone just to make things even with a friend? Who is most likely to try a wild new kink after one too many drinks? Who is most likely to start a heated make-out session with someone in a bathroom stall? Who is most likely to post a full-on seductive video on their social media? Who is most likely to get caught having sex in a public place? Who is most likely to cheat with someone their partner knows? Who is most likely to start sexting someone while at a family dinner? Who is most likely to get caught with someone in their bed who shouldn’t be there? Who is most likely to have a one-night stand with a friend’s sibling? Who is most likely to share a spicy pic in a group chat? Who is most likely to have a secret sex tape floating around? Who is most likely to send a dirty text while they’re out in public? Who is most likely to hook up with a total stranger at a music festival? Who is most likely to make out with someone in a hot tub while drunk? Who is most likely to pretend to be in a relationship to get free drinks? Who is most likely to send a naughty pic as a mistake? Who is most likely to have a no-strings-attached fling with a co-worker? Who is most likely to start a steamy affair with a married person? Who is most likely to sleep with someone just to get revenge on an ex? Who is most likely to walk around the house in nothing but lingerie for fun? Who is most likely to get caught sneaking out of someone’s bed at dawn? Who is most likely to have a sloppy makeout sesh at a sports game? Who is most likely to get hot and heavy in the back of an Uber? Who is most likely to experiment with role-playing in their next relationship?

Let your freak flag fly.