Norovirus Is Spreading, But Here’s How You Can Protect Yourself On Campus

As winter break starts to wind down for most college students, this means that returning to school for the spring semester has officially arrived. There may have been a lot of things that students have done over the break, whether it was traveling for the holidays or falling into a much-needed slump at home. But, as students all come back together in one area, the risk of getting sick (hello, frat flu) heightens. The most recent threat to your immune system? The current norovirus outbreak.

Each year, there are approximately 2,500 reported norovirus outbreaks in the United States with an estimated 19 million to 21 million illnesses. The current outbreak started in around November 2024, and cases have been rising daily.

Norovirus has many symptoms that tend to complicate the gastrointestinal system. Because of this, most people who suffer from the virus will feel dehydrated and weak. Dr. Sham Singh, a medical professional and expert at WITNIT clinic says, ”The classic symptoms of norovirus infection include a sudden onset of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and cramping in the stomach. Other symptoms can be low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue.” Usually, most of the symptoms intersect with one another, and they can last between one to three days.

“This condition is especially concerning with college students as they do not always receive timely medical treatment,” Singh said. Given how busy school can get, being able to seek medical attention may seem impossible for most. Especially for out-of-state students, they may not be able to travel back home due to their condition.

What is the treatment for norovirus?

Since these infections will resolve on their own in a few days, there is no specific treatment for it. Being able to take care of yourself by drinking plenty of fluids and getting rest should do the trick.

“Treatment aims at symptom alleviation and importantly includes the avoidance of dehydration. Plenty of fluids, including water, oral rehydration solutions, or electrolyte drinks, should be taken.” Singh shares. “Rest helps the body recover fast and avoid heavy meals.”

If you do decide to take over-the-counter medications, products like Pepto-Bismol and Imoduim can also help. However, it’s recommended that you consult a healthcare professional before taking over-the-counter medications.

How can I avoid norovirus as a college student?

As wild as it might sound, you can easily dodge the stomach bug by simply doing one of the basic things: washing your hands! Not only that, but you should also be aware of who you share things with and who around you might be showing symptoms of illness. “Students should practice good hand hygiene, washing hands with soap and water thoroughly, particularly before eating and after the use of restrooms,” Singh says. “One should also avoid sharing food, drinks, and utensils with others because norovirus is very contagious.” So, maybe don’t go to that party this weekend, bestie.

Another thing to be mindful of is that you should disinfect any objects that you and others touch to avoid the spread of the virus. Singh also suggests not being in close contact with those who are sick, saying, ”Avoiding close contact with sick individuals and not preparing food for others when symptoms are present will help the prevention of spreading the virus within the campus community.” In short, keep your germs to yourself!