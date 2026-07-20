It seems as if every time you go to the dining hall, your only choices are greasy pizza or a plain bowl of cereal. So if you’re looking for a way to meet your nutritional goals — like your fiber intake — it can be tough to find options that work for you. And while fibermaxxing in your dining hall might seem like a tall feat, there are some tips you can take to build a meal that’s rich in nutrients.
ICYMI, fiber is actually really important when it comes to your diet — and it’s estimated that about 95% of Americans aren’t meeting the minimum daily recommendations for fiber intake. “Fiber can support metabolic health, the cardiovascular system, immunity, insulin sensitivity, digestive health, brain health, among others,” Avery Zenker, a registered dietitian with MyCrohnsAndColitisTeam Writing Staff, tells Her Campus. “Many of the benefits of fiber are attributed to its impacts on the gut microbiome, which then have downstream effects on other body systems.”
Eating a high-fiber diet can also fight against certain health problems — so adding it to your diet now can protect your body in the future. “Higher fiber intakes have been consistently associated with lower risk of all-cause mortality,” Zenker says. “And decrease risk of top health conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, high cholesterol, and colon cancer.”
Of course, you don’t have to be an expert to know how to make better choices to reach your nutrition goals — though, insights from one definitely help. Knowing which hidden gems to look for in the dining hall doesn’t have to be a scavenger hunt, so all you need is a guide. So, without further ado, here are five tips for fibermaxxing in the dining hall.
- Take advantage of the build-your-own bars.
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Build-your-own-style meal bars — like salad bars and burrito or pasta stations — are an easy place to start a fiber-balanced journey. “Buffet-style meal bars can be a great way to customize a high-fiber meal,” says Zenker.
These BYO stations allow you to control what’s going into your meal — so pick out fiber-rich foods and load up on them alongside protein and a starch. “Look for ingredients like vegetables (especially broccoli), cauliflower, kale, sweet potatoes, and peas,” Zenker adds.
- Incorporate whole grains.
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I love my overnight oats as much as the next girl, but finding the right type of grain is what’s going to give you that fiber intake that you’ve been looking for. So, ditch the refined grains — the whole grains are just what you need. “For example, choose whole-grain bread instead of white bread, quinoa instead of rice, or oatmeal instead of cream of rice,” Zenker says.
And on your next snack run? “Grab popcorn as a snack instead of chips,” Zenker says. “Popcorn is high in fiber and also contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.”
- Add legumes to every meal.
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Legumes like black beans, lentils, chickpeas, and kidney beans are perfect when you’re combining them at the soup station or salad bar. “Legumes give you the best bang for your buck when it comes to fiber,” Zenker says. “Legume-based dishes like lentil dahl, burrito bowls, bean salad, falafel, and chickpea curry are popular dishes at university dining halls.”
- Choose whole fruits over juice.
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While a glass of orange juice might seem healthy, it doesn’t have the fiber that you actually gain when you eat fruits in their most natural form. Zenker recommends looking for raspberries, avocado, blackberries, apples, and pears to add as a side dish, or to eat as a quick snack. “Berries can be found in breakfast buffets and fruit parfaits,” Zenker says. “Avocado is common in buffets, as guacamole, or as an ‘extra’ or side dish in meals like bowls, salads, burritos, and wraps. Apples and pears are often available as quick-grab snacks in dining halls.”
- Include seeds and nuts in your meals.
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Many dining halls have a yogurt or oatmeal station with toppings. At the breakfast bar, look for “nuts and seeds, especially chia seeds, flaxseed, pumpkin seeds, almonds, and hemp seeds,” Zenker says. “Chia seeds are particularly high in fiber, providing about five grams per tablespoon. They make great additions to porridge, yogurt, and cereal, also great in smoothies, grain bowls, and baked goods.”