It seems as if every time you go to the dining hall, your only choices are greasy pizza or a plain bowl of cereal. So if you’re looking for a way to meet your nutritional goals — like your fiber intake — it can be tough to find options that work for you. And while fibermaxxing in your dining hall might seem like a tall feat, there are some tips you can take to build a meal that’s rich in nutrients.

ICYMI, fiber is actually really important when it comes to your diet — and it’s estimated that about 95% of Americans aren’t meeting the minimum daily recommendations for fiber intake. “Fiber can support metabolic health, the cardiovascular system, immunity, insulin sensitivity, digestive health, brain health, among others,” Avery Zenker, a registered dietitian with MyCrohnsAndColitisTeam Writing Staff, tells Her Campus. “Many of the benefits of fiber are attributed to its impacts on the gut microbiome, which then have downstream effects on other body systems.”

Eating a high-fiber diet can also fight against certain health problems — so adding it to your diet now can protect your body in the future. “Higher fiber intakes have been consistently associated with lower risk of all-cause mortality,” Zenker says. “And decrease risk of top health conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, high cholesterol, and colon cancer.”

Of course, you don’t have to be an expert to know how to make better choices to reach your nutrition goals — though, insights from one definitely help. Knowing which hidden gems to look for in the dining hall doesn’t have to be a scavenger hunt, so all you need is a guide. So, without further ado, here are five tips for fibermaxxing in the dining hall.

@bintouleigh Simplicity is Key!!!! I find that complicating meals with expansive ingredient lists makes make it difficult to know exactly what is going into your body. Given that your body is a literal temple🧘‍♀️ treat it like it’s sacred baddie. Whole, clean foods + staying active is such an investment for your mind and body. Here’s the rundown : 1. Build your meals around protein to maintain and build that muscle.💪 2. Using veggies to build a colourful plate ensures you get a range of nutrients in every meal.😌 3. Use the salad bar as the volume, fill your plates with greens and fiber for digestion. 4. Having tea with your meals calms you . This action helps with digestion and staying mindful while you are eating.☕️ If you struggle with creating healthy dining hall plates in college, follow me for more college mealspo!!😘😘#dininghall ♬ Questo amore è un motore – Pino D’Angiò