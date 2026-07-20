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It seems as if every time you go to the dining hall, your only choices are greasy pizza or a plain bowl of cereal. So if you’re looking for a way to meet your nutritional goals — like your fiber intake — it can be tough to find options that work for you. And while fibermaxxing in your dining hall might seem like a tall feat, there are some tips you can take to build a meal that’s rich in nutrients.

ICYMI, fiber is actually really important when it comes to your diet — and it’s estimated that about 95% of Americans aren’t meeting the minimum daily recommendations for fiber intake. “Fiber can support metabolic health, the cardiovascular system, immunity, insulin sensitivity, digestive health, brain health, among others,” Avery Zenker, a registered dietitian with MyCrohnsAndColitisTeam Writing Staff, tells Her Campus. “Many of the benefits of fiber are attributed to its impacts on the gut microbiome, which then have downstream effects on other body systems.”

Eating a high-fiber diet can also fight against certain health problems — so adding it to your diet now can protect your body in the future. “Higher fiber intakes have been consistently associated with lower risk of all-cause mortality,” Zenker says. “And decrease risk of top health conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, high cholesterol, and colon cancer.” 

Of course, you don’t have to be an expert to know how to make better choices to reach your nutrition goals — though, insights from one definitely help. Knowing which hidden gems to look for in the dining hall doesn’t have to be a scavenger hunt, so all you need is a guide. So, without further ado, here are five tips for fibermaxxing in the dining hall.

@bintouleigh

Simplicity is Key!!!! I find that complicating meals with expansive ingredient lists makes make it difficult to know exactly what is going into your body. Given that your body is a literal temple🧘‍♀️ treat it like it’s sacred baddie. Whole, clean foods + staying active is such an investment for your mind and body. Here’s the rundown : 1. Build your meals around protein to maintain and build that muscle.💪 2. Using veggies to build a colourful plate ensures you get a range of nutrients in every meal.😌 3. Use the salad bar as the volume, fill your plates with greens and fiber for digestion. 4. Having tea with your meals calms you . This action helps with digestion and staying mindful while you are eating.☕️ If you struggle with creating healthy dining hall plates in college, follow me for more college mealspo!!😘😘#dininghall

♬ Questo amore è un motore – Pino D’Angiò
Take advantage of the build-your-own bars.

Build-your-own-style meal bars — like salad bars and burrito or pasta stations — are an easy place to start a fiber-balanced journey. “Buffet-style meal bars can be a great way to customize a high-fiber meal,” says Zenker.  

These BYO stations allow you to control what’s going into your meal — so pick out fiber-rich foods and load up on them alongside protein and a starch. “Look for ingredients like vegetables (especially broccoli), cauliflower, kale, sweet potatoes, and peas,” Zenker adds.

Incorporate whole grains.

I love my overnight oats as much as the next girl, but finding the right type of grain is what’s going to give you that fiber intake that you’ve been looking for. So, ditch the refined grains — the whole grains are just what you need. “For example, choose whole-grain bread instead of white bread, quinoa instead of rice, or oatmeal instead of cream of rice,” Zenker says.

And on your next snack run? “Grab popcorn as a snack instead of chips,” Zenker says. “Popcorn is high in fiber and also contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.”

Add legumes to every meal.

Legumes like black beans, lentils, chickpeas, and kidney beans are perfect when you’re combining them at the soup station or salad bar. “Legumes give you the best bang for your buck when it comes to fiber,” Zenker says. “Legume-based dishes like lentil dahl, burrito bowls, bean salad, falafel, and chickpea curry are popular dishes at university dining halls.” 

Choose whole fruits over juice.

While a glass of orange juice might seem healthy, it doesn’t have the fiber that you actually gain when you eat fruits in their most natural form. Zenker recommends looking for raspberries, avocado, blackberries, apples, and pears to add as a side dish, or to eat as a quick snack. “Berries can be found in breakfast buffets and fruit parfaits,” Zenker says. “Avocado is common in buffets, as guacamole, or as an ‘extra’ or side dish in meals like bowls, salads, burritos, and wraps. Apples and pears are often available as quick-grab snacks in dining halls.”

Include seeds and nuts in your meals.

Many dining halls have a yogurt or oatmeal station with toppings. At the breakfast bar, look for “nuts and seeds, especially chia seeds, flaxseed, pumpkin seeds, almonds, and hemp seeds,” Zenker says. “Chia seeds are particularly high in fiber, providing about five grams per tablespoon. They make great additions to porridge, yogurt, and cereal, also great in smoothies, grain bowls, and baked goods.”

Marie Gomez

FSU '28

Marie Gomez is a wellness writer for the Her Campus National Website and a staff writer for Her Campus FSU Chapter.

Currently, Marie is a junior/first year in college at Florida State University, pursuing a major in Media Communication Studies with a minor in Hospitality and Tourism and a certificate in Special Events.

In her free time, Marie is a playlist enthusiast, managing over 75 playlists on Spotify. She loves working out while listening to her podcasts. An avid reader, she adores romance novels and the enemies-to-lovers genre. You’ll often find her creating, editing, and sharing videos, or browsing Pinterest, pinning everything that catches her eye.