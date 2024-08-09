Even Influencers Aren’t Safe From The Mercury Retrograde, It Seems

If you’ve been scrolling through social media lately, chances are you’ve stumbled upon the latest controversies surrounding TikTok influencers Alix Earle and Brooke Schofield. Schofield’s old tweets and what look to be Alix Earle’s old ASKfm posts are resurfacing, sparking intense discussions about racism among their millions of followers. (Her Campus previously reached out to both Schofield’s and Earle’s team for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.) It’s kind of wild how everything seems to be unfolding at once, almost like there’s a cosmic influence at play. So, could the August 2024 Mercury Retrograde have something to do with all of these influencer downfalls?

Well, that’s what the internet thinks. According to astrology enthusiasts, this resurfacing is happening now because Mercury Retrograde tends to unearth old truths — and it’s time for people to be held accountable.

The chaos began the week of Aug. 4 when older tweets from Brooke Schofield resurfaced, where she wrote and published racist remarks about people of color, and defended George Zimmerman, the man who killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin back in 2012. On August 4, she addressed the backlash in a TikTok video, attempting to clarify her previous statements and apologize for her actions. She then posted a second apology video on Aug. 6, and mentioned she donated to the Trayvon Martin Foundation. “Of course I do appreciate the people who are coming to bat for me, like saying, you know, it was so long ago, and she’s grown and stuff,” she said. “But it doesn’t, honestly, it doesn’t f*cking matter.”

Brooke Schofield having her r@c!st tweets drop just before mercury rx after she’s been on a roll for the last few months going off on other people (who tbh rightfully deserved some smoke) is so… oof — m #JoyRide (@megaritaviIIe) August 4, 2024

Dixie damelio saying the n word, brooke schofields racist tweets, Alix earle apparently saying the n word. I am done w influencers forever why is it so normal to have an extensively racist past? pic.twitter.com/TSyoHfI6vY — Lulu💋 (@loveb0mbs1) August 5, 2024

In similar news, old screenshots apparently revealing Earle’s use of racial slurs on her ASKfm account started circulating online around Aug. 5. Her Campus previously reached out to Earle’s team for comment, and verification that the account was real, but did not hear back at the time of publication. This discovery sent shockwaves through her fanbase, with many expressing their disbelief and disappointment.

Damn, I was an Alix Earle fan too but I saw the proof I needed smh — Biancé (@loveBiancaaa) August 7, 2024

alix earle getting cancelled was on my bingo card in fact — dana! (@dana_dang_) August 6, 2024

Woke up to Alix Earle being cancelled 💔 — sofie (@mariesophia1225) August 8, 2024

Retrograde motion in astrology is a phenomenon when a planet begins to move backward — that is, during a certain period, it follows a different trajectory around the Sun. So, with ​​Mercury Retrograde occurring from Aug. 5 to Aug. 28, the planet Mercury appears to move backward in its orbit, throwing communication and technology into disarray. Think of it as the universe’s way of hitting the pause button, prompting us to reflect, reassess, and maybe even confront some unresolved issues from the past.

Based on Vedic astrology, Mercury Retrograde is divided into a few different periods. “From July 17 to Aug. 5, events take shape that will later be reviewed, updated, and refined,” Natasha AstroBalance, the Moonly app astrologer, says. “During this time, you can tune into your inner source, noticing whether it brings fear or trust, greed or creativity, addiction or love.”

After Aug. 5, things might get a bit bumpy as the universe rearranges itself until Aug. 28. “This applies to everything from signing documents to medical visits to conversations with loved ones,” AstroBalance says. “This time teaches creative thinking and encourages trying new approaches in business, education, and communication. Old acquaintances may reappear, and debts may be repaid.”

Lastly, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 11, expect some themes from mid-July to early August to resurface. “Some ideas and events of August will drop, but the valuable insights you gain within yourself during this period will come in handy this year and next,” AstroBalance says.

not even Alix is safe from the dreaded Mercury retrograde re-kindle 😭 https://t.co/Y9DBMVDPz4 — Her Campus (@HerCampus) January 10, 2023

Mercury Retrograde is one of the things that made me believe in Astrology. For the next few weeks, watch out for communication breakdowns and issues with technology. Also it always seems like a few big content creators out themselves as horrible people too. — Dadjokes TAROT (open for readings) (@DadjokesGaming) August 6, 2024

Astrologically speaking, Mercury Retrograde is notorious for sparking miscommunications. With its influence stretching from mid-July through September 11, it’s not surprising that the universe seems to be sending a strong message to Earle, Schofield, and other influencers (not just the ones that have been flooding their FYP and Twitter feeds).

While astrology might offer a cosmic explanation for the unfolding drama, the reality of the situation is often more complex than the celestial alignments suggest. Plain and simple — if people don’t want to face such backlash, maybe they shouldn’t post problematic content to begin with. So, don’t blame astrology: Let’s blame the people who, simply put, do bad things.