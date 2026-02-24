If you’re anything like me, then you probably spend your nights whipping out your trusty toy and diving headfirst into your go-to smut. But TBH, even the hottest, most scandalous scenes can start to feel a little… predictable after a while. The same friends-to-lovers drama, secret office hookups, or bad-boy-meets-innocent-girl vibes that used to make you weak in the knees can eventually just feel a little… flat. So, what’s a smut-lover to do when their go-to faves start to lose their magic? Ask some friends for their favorite smut tropes, so you can explore them yourself.

So, I spoke to five Gen Z women about their favorite smut tropes — and their answers are anything but basic. From the slow-burns so classic that it’ll make you weak in the knees to smuts that get as wild and kinky as puppy play, these tropes aren’t just fantasies — they’re basically everything you didn’t know you needed. And the best part? Everyone has a why: Whether it’s the thrill of danger, the comfort of a familiar storyline, or just the pure, unfiltered fun of over-the-top drama, these tropes are keeping the smut scene alive, spicy, and completely irresistible.

So, without further ado, here are five new, Gen Z-approved smut tropes to explore.

Memory loss If you’re a fan of Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum’s The Vow, then you’re going to love this smut trope. The “memory loss” trope is essentially where one of the characters forgets their relationship or identity, and it leads to a “clean slate” with their partner — having to rediscover who they loved and relearn their intimacy all over again. UF alum Ginger, 23, finds this trope especially romantic. “I like that the characters start in love and have to figure out why,” she explains. Books like Repeat by Kylie Scott, Help Me Remember by Corinne Michaels, and Forget Me Not by Brenda Jackson are iconic books (with smut!) that dive deep into that passionate amnesia trope that we all know and love. The memories may be gone, but the intimacy and tension definitely aren’t — IYKWIM. Forbidden Love Now, if you’re not as much a fan of the “memory loss” trope, maybe you’ll like the “forbidden love” trope. This trope is self-explanatory — picture two characters who can’t be together but aren’t able to stay away from each other. It’s sexy, it’s dangerous, and best of all — it’s forbidden. Toronto Metropolitan University Student Julia, 22, is a big fan of the forbidden love trope. “I love this trope because it often compounds into other really great tropes that I love,” she says. “I think they’re a bit of adrenaline and building suspense when you read books with this trope, and it’s always a *chef’s kiss* from me!” Carina Press And if you’re interested and looking for some recommendations, don’t fret — I’ve got you covered. Heated Rivalry, Rachel Reid’s second novel in her Game Changers series, dives into the iconic forbidden love trope that we all know and love. If Heated Rivalry isn’t your thing (or maybe you’ve already binge-read it), try out Ana Huang’s Twisted series or Credence by Penelope Douglas. These books are perfect for the classic “forbidden love” trope lover, because who doesn’t love reading about two characters having wild sex that they definitely shouldn’t be? Enemies-to-lovers Ah, the classic “enemies-to-lovers” trope — who doesn’t love it? Enemies-to-lovers is exactly what it sounds like: two characters who start off hating each other, but no matter how hard they try, they just can’t resist each other. This is the top choice for James Madison University student Emma, 23. “I love seeing the progression of two characters going from hating each other to not being able to resist each other — and I love reading about some heated, yet hateful, intimacy,” she explains. Now, if you’re an “enemies to lovers” fan (or maybe you just want to try out something new), it would be a disservice if I didn’t recommend Hannah Grace’s Icebreaker, The Hating Game by Sally Thorne, or even Lucy Score’s Forever Never. Think hate-sex energy, stolen kisses, and tension so thick you could cut it with a knife — you’re welcome. Injury X Caretaker Now, is there anything hotter than being injured and having someone take care of you? This is Sadie, 20’s go-to trope. “It’s always rooted in love and genuinely caring about the other person, which is so sweet to me,” she says. Dial Press Trade Paperback If you’re interested in trying this trope out, look into The Chestnut Springs series by Elsie Silver, Truly Madly Deeply by Alexandra Bellfleur, or even Done and Dusted by Lyla Sage. Bonus points if the caretaking comes with awkward, flustered confessions — because nothing says “I love you” like bandages and blushing. Puppy Play If you’ve been reading through this article thinking, “Ugh, these tropes are just so vanilla,” then boy, do I have the smut trope for you. Enter: puppy play. This kink entails engaging in foreplay such as obedience, instinctive and playful actions, and wearing gear. And for UHouston student Gracie 22, puppy play is her guilty pleasure. “I just love the trust, fearlessness, and vulnerability of it all,” she reveals. Books that engage in the “puppy play” trope include Puppy (Tamed & Trained #1) by R. Phoenix and Ziggy by Nora Phoenix and K.M. Neuhold.

Some of these tropes will make you blush, some will make you moan, and some will make you totally weak in the knees. Bottom line? Grab your toy, settle in, and let your next obsession take over. You’re welcome.