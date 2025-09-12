Lemme get something off of my chest: Out of all of the seasons, fall is the best one to have sex during. I said it! Sure, the summer definitely heats things up in the bedroom — but as soon as the steam fades, you’re left with a sweaty, slippery, mess. (It’s hot sometimes. But others? Not so much.) And in the winter, as a PA native, it’s far too cold to be taking my clothes off. But autumn? The crisp air, cozy vibes, and inherently romantic energy in the air get me feeling all kinds of ways. And, if you’re with me, then I have some cozy fall sex positions for you.

Now, what exactly makes for a good fall sex position? Much like “readjusting” your key sex positions for summer (like choosing ones that don’t make you slip all over each other and sweat even more), fall sex positions should fit the atmosphere of the season: Think cuddling up under the blankets, getting handsy by the fire, keeping your favorite sweater on during sex… you get the vibes.

These fall sex positions are all about keeping things cozy and simple, but still sexy and fun. So, if you’re ready to add some spice to the season, grab your partner (or FWB, or even just your friend — I don’t judge) and get ready to try these fall sex positions.