Lemme get something off of my chest: Out of all of the seasons, fall is the best one to have sex during. I said it! Sure, the summer definitely heats things up in the bedroom — but as soon as the steam fades, you’re left with a sweaty, slippery, mess. (It’s hot sometimes. But others? Not so much.) And in the winter, as a PA native, it’s far too cold to be taking my clothes off. But autumn? The crisp air, cozy vibes, and inherently romantic energy in the air get me feeling all kinds of ways. And, if you’re with me, then I have some cozy fall sex positions for you.
Now, what exactly makes for a good fall sex position? Much like “readjusting” your key sex positions for summer (like choosing ones that don’t make you slip all over each other and sweat even more), fall sex positions should fit the atmosphere of the season: Think cuddling up under the blankets, getting handsy by the fire, keeping your favorite sweater on during sex… you get the vibes.
These fall sex positions are all about keeping things cozy and simple, but still sexy and fun. So, if you’re ready to add some spice to the season, grab your partner (or FWB, or even just your friend — I don’t judge) and get ready to try these fall sex positions.
- Mixing spoon
-
In this position, the giving partner lies behind the receiving partner in the spooning position — penetrating from the back. From there, both partners can grind and stimulate each other’s sensitive areas. (Oh, and afterwards, you can indulge in a homemade sweet treat. Get it? Mixing spoon?)
- Sweet Treat
-
Speaking of sweet treats, this position is sure to satisfy both partners. In this position, the receiving partner stands and bends over a sturdy surface (like a counter, the bed, or kitchen table). The giving partner kneels behind them, orally pleasuring them from behind. Hot.
- Spicy Snuggle
-
Bonus points if you try this position entirely under the sheets. To do this, both partners lie on their side, facing each other. Then, the receiving partner lifts their top leg onto the giving partner’s hip as they penetrate — coming closer for a deeper sensation. It’s intimate, it’s cozy, it’s hot as f*ck.
- Fireside Doggy
-
If you or your partner has a fireplace, why not have sex by it? While the fire is lit, get comfortable on top of a blanket, mattress, or towel. (Make sure you’re a safe distance away from the flame, too, OK?) To try this position, the receiving partner gets on all fours, lowering onto their forearms and arching their back, as the giving partner penetrates from behind.
- Cozy Cowgirl
-
It’s like cowgirl, but better. With the giving partner on their back, the receiving partner gets on top and straddles them as they’re penetrated from underneath. Instead of arching their back and riding upright, they lower their upper body for closer contact, allowing the giving partner to thrust from below. NGL, it’s a personal favorite.