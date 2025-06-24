Hot Flings, No Strings: 4 Sex Positions Built For Your Summer Situationship

It’s summer, baby! The pools are warm, the dashboard of your car is hot, and your sex life is straight up steamy. Summer romance is iconic. So find the Danny to your Sandy, Johnny to your Frances, Allie to your Noah, or Donna to your… Harry, Sam, or Bill (?), and start your summer lovin’. And the best way? Some hot AF summer fling sex positions.

I can see it now: late-night drives, beach picnics, ice cream runs. There’s a reason we all count down the days for this season. It’s the perfect opportunity to have a no-strings-attached romance that will make you think “Huh, I wonder how they’re doing” for the next 30 years of your life… haha… no strings, right?

In all this heat, you’re bound to get sweaty — but let’s talk about the fun type of getting sweaty. As the temperature rises, so should your game in the bedroom. Whether you’re on vacation, home for the break, or getting flirty at summer school, it’s the perfect opportunity to practice some new bedroom moves and get a little adventurous with a summer fling.

But let’s be real, not every position is summer-friendly. So, if you’re trying to get freaky without melting into a puddle, I’ve got you. These summer sex positions are designed to keep things spicy without overheating, because nobody wants to get stuck to the sheets.