Hot Flings, No Strings: 4 Sex Positions Built For Your Summer Situationship

It’s summer, baby! The pools are warm, the dashboard of your car is hot, and your sex life is straight up steamy. Summer romance is iconic. So find the Danny to your Sandy, Johnny to your Frances, Allie to your Noah, or Donna to your… Harry, Sam, or Bill (?), and start your summer lovin’. And the best way? Some hot AF summer fling sex positions.
I can see it now: late-night drives, beach picnics, ice cream runs. There’s a reason we all count down the days for this season. It’s the perfect opportunity to have a no-strings-attached romance that will make you think “Huh, I wonder how they’re doing” for the next 30 years of your life… haha… no strings, right?
In all this heat, you’re bound to get sweaty — but let’s talk about the fun type of getting sweaty. As the temperature rises, so should your game in the bedroom. Whether you’re on vacation, home for the break, or getting flirty at summer school, it’s the perfect opportunity to practice some new bedroom moves and get a little adventurous with a summer fling.
But let’s be real, not every position is summer-friendly. So, if you’re trying to get freaky without melting into a puddle, I’ve got you. These summer sex positions are designed to keep things spicy without overheating, because nobody wants to get stuck to the sheets.
- The summer job
-
This position requires access to a desk and a chair (pro tip: don’t use a rolling chair). I cannot recommend that you freak it at your summer job, but the title says otherwise. In this position, the chair faces away from the desk. Partner One sits on the chair on their knees with elbows resting on the desk. Partner Two approaches from behind and penetrates from the back. Lots of access here for deep penetration and clitoral stimulation.
- Under the hood
-
You don’t need to be hooking up with a mechanic to enjoy this classic. Partner One sits up on their elbows, positioning their arms behind their back. Then they spread those legs and rest their thighs on Partner Two’s back. Partner Two is on their knees and under the hood, if you will, resting on their elbows and orally pleasuring Partner One. Simple, efficient, and in Chappell Roan’s words, “gets the job done.”
- Swingers
-
Now, in the sex world, swinging usually refers to a person who engages in a lot of group sex; in this case, I’m talking about an actual swing. Yes, like the one on your back porch. This position is for any duo that wants to enjoy the summer heat while they get down. Partner One sits or lies on a swing, then Partner Two stands or kneels (depending on how tall the swing is), penetrates, and uses the momentum of the swing to thrust. Just make sure nobody is around to get an unwelcome view.
- The home stretch
-
I like to think that this position is best used with a sexy baseball or softball player — but, hey, anything goes. Partner One starts by lying on their side. When Partner Two penetrates from the back, Partner One lifts their top leg over and rests their foot behind Partner Two’s knees. You following? Then Partner Two reaches over to stimulate Partner One’s genitals. This position ensures that both parties make a home run (IYKWIM).